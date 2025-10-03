Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Their action...’

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report

Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held

Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here’s all you need to know

Despite Donald Trump's tariffs, India set to become new global leader in THIS industry

DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them

Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…

India exports record-high diesel to Europe in September amid Trump tariffs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Their action...’

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Thei

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report

Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held

Zubeen Garg death case: Two more arrests made, total now 4

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report

Pakistani authorities are monitoring more than 4 million citizens using advanced digital tools purchased from foreign private companies, such as China’s Geedge Network, according to a recent report by Amnesty International. At the core of Pakistan’s surveillance operation are two powerful systems.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 01:21 AM IST

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report
Pakistani authorities are monitoring more than 4 million citizens
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistani authorities are monitoring more than 4 million citizens using advanced digital tools purchased from foreign private companies, such as China’s Geedge Network, according to a recent report by Amnesty International, titled "Shadow of Control: Censorship and Mass Surveillance in Pakistan".

At the core of Pakistan’s surveillance operation are two powerful systems: the Web Monitoring System (WMS 2.0), which acts as a national firewall that can block internet access, virtual private networks (VPNs), and specific websites, and the Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS), a mass surveillance platform that allows authorities to eavesdrop on phone calls, text messages, internet activities, and even geolocation data through domestic telecommunications providers.

LIMS is supported by technology primarily supplied by a German company, Utimaco, and an Emirati company, Datafusion. Utimaco’s LIMS enables authorities to analyse subscriber data from telecommunications companies, while the processed information is accessible through Datafusion’s Monitoring Centre Next Generation.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission

The methods may have changed, but Pakistan actually began surveilling its citizens decades ago. In the 1990s, such activities resulted in the rise and fall of governments, and Pakistan’s surveillance has continued to grow over time, according to a report in The Diplomat by Osama Ahmad.

Nighat Dad, the founder and executive director of Digital Rights Foundation, told The Diplomat: "Available research and reports suggest that Pakistan has developed significant surveillance capabilities over the past decade."

In 1997, the Supreme Court ruled that state surveillance was illegal, holding it to be a breach of Article 14 of the Constitution, which secures the right to privacy.

"Despite the legal and institutional safeguards and Pakistan’s international commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) to prevent arbitrary interference, the absence of a comprehensive data protection law and regulation of surveillance technologies leaves citizens vulnerable to harassment, abuse, and continuous monitoring, undermining the effectiveness of existing protections," said Dad.

Pakistani authorities defend their breach of the digital rights of citizens, citing security concerns or moral issues. However, there are increasing fears that these actions are primarily aimed at suppressing dissent.

When Pakistan banned X in February 2024, and users accessed the social media site through virtual private networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority developed a plan to regulate VPNs by requiring them to be registered. The Council of Islamic Ideology declared the usage of VPNs un-Islamic. As an excuse, the government claimed that the crackdown on VPNs came as a result of their misuse by militant groups. Perhaps more relevantly, X was being used at that time to organise protests by individuals associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the report states. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of thos
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with
Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'
Rani Mukerji reveals why wedding pics with Aditya Chopra were never made public
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE