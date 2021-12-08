Pakistan shocker! Four women stripped, dragged through marketplace

In a shocking incident from Pakistan, the police have arrested five men on charges of assaulting, stripping and filming four women in Faisalabad's Bawa Chak Market, the Dawn reported. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a garbage-picker, went to the Bawa Chak Market with three other women to collect garbage on Monday at around 10:30 am.

She told the police that they were thirsty and went inside a shop, Usman Electric Store, and asked for a bottle of water from one of the suspects, Saddam, whom they identified as the owner of the shop. But Saddam began shouting at them, accusing them of entering his shop with the intention to steal, the FIR said, adding that other suspects also reached the shop upon hearing him shouting, the report said.

Soon they began beating the four women, stripped them and dragged them through the market.

"They continued to beat us for around an hour and made our videos in naked condition," the FIR quoted the complainant as saying.

Later, some family members of the victims reached the market and passersby gathered at the spot who pleaded to the suspects to let the women go, according to the FIR, the report added.

"The suspects committed gross injustice by stripping us, dragging us through the market and torturing us and strict action should be taken against them," the complainant said in the FIR.

According to a tweet by Pakistan Punjab Police, two of the suspects were arrested on Monday night and three others were arrested on Tuesday.