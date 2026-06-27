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Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba Dy Chief attends funeral of cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's brother, know link to 26/11, Pahalgam attacks

LeT political wing members were reportedly seen at the funeral of Shoaib Akhtar’s brother in Islamabad. The incident has sparked concerns over terror-linked groups operating in Pakistan.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 11:18 AM IST

Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba Dy Chief attends funeral of cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's brother, know link to 26/11, Pahalgam attacks
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Members of the political wing of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were reportedly seen attending the funeral of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s brother, Shahid Akhtar, in Islamabad.

According to a video released by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), described as the political front of LeT, several individuals linked to the group were present at the funeral.

Who attended the funeral?

Among those seen in attendance were officials associated with the PMML, including:

Islamabad chief Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh
Deputy general secretary Abdullah Toor
Zonal general secretary Hafiz Umar
Khidmat Committee chairman Amjad Bhatti

The video showed them standing in line and offering prayers for the deceased.

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Be Funky collage 99

Death of Shahid Akhtar

Shahid Akhtar, the elder brother of Shoaib Akhtar, reportedly died three days ago following a cardiac arrest, according to Pakistani media reports.

Shoaib Akhtar confirmed the news on social media, writing:

“I’m very saddened to share that my beloved older brother, Shahid Akhtar, has returned to Allah Subhana wa Taala. Namaz-e-Janaza time & place will be informed in the morning.” He has not responded to the reports regarding the presence of PMML-linked individuals at the funeral.

Political and security concerns

The reported presence of individuals linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s political wing has raised concerns, given the group’s designation as a banned organisation in several countries.

India has long accused Pakistan of providing space for terror groups to operate, a claim Islamabad has consistently denied. The latest incident is likely to add to ongoing tensions between the two countries over allegations related to cross-border terrorism.

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