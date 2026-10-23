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Pakistan Shamed At UN Again: Islamabad that didn't accept its own soldiers' bodies in Kargil now lectures on faith, says India

India exposes Pakistan double standards at UN over terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir, minority rights, First Secretary Bhavika Mangalanandan cites Kargil 1999, Rawalakot, Dawood Ibrahim, Operation Sindoor and funeral rights.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 11:01 AM IST

Pakistan Shamed At UN Again: Islamabad that didn't accept its own soldiers' bodies in Kargil now lectures on faith, says India
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Pakistan has once again found itself exposed over its double standards on issues such as terrorism, religious freedom and minority rights, with India's reminder to the international community for the umpteenth time - with showing solid evidence - why Pakistan has no moral authority whatsoever to comment on India's Jammu and Kashmir and domestic matters.

Bhavika Mangalanandan, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the UN, who along with other top Indian diplomats participated in an interactive dialogue with the special rapporteur on 'Freedom of Religion and Belief' linked to funeral rights in exceptional circumstances, presented irrefutable evidence and facts about how Pakistan refused to accept the bodies of its soldiers who were killed in action during the Kargil War in 1999.

"It's deeply ironic that a state that did not even accept the bodies of its own soldiers who were killed in combat in 1999 in Kargil unabashedly speaks with fervour on faith, religious freedom and burials. Let me remind them, it was the Indian Army who buried a number of Pakistani soldiers with military honours and in accordance with Islamic rites," Mangalanandan said, highlighting the absence of many relevant facts from the special rapporteur's report.

Pakistan's obsession with Jammu and Kashmir

"Pakistan's deep obsession with what is happening in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be actually directed at the developments that are underway in the parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation, such as Rawalakot. In Pakistan, a number of minorities are shrinking, their rights regularly abused. A state that cannot ensure the safety of its own minorities has no standing to lecture India," she said.

Referring to Dawood Ibrahim, Indian diplomat Puri said, "This individual fled India much before the 2003 listing, and it was during this period from an outsider country that he was listed for being associated with al-Qaeda and with Osama Bin Laden."

"To date, he remains a wanted criminal in my country, and as per the UN's listing entry, resides in the same country where Osama Bin Laden was found and neutralised," Puri said, pointing at Pakistan's garrison city Abbottabad where Osama bin Laden was found living.

In the context of deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mangalanandan questioned the absence of any mention of what happened in the developed world in the special rapporteur's report.

"A terrorist not only kills innocent people, but damages the psyche of a nation. It's a surprise that the fervent advocacy for the rights of terrorists who violate the most sacred right of humans, the right to life, does not similarly extend to the victims of terrorism," she said.

In May 2025, Indian cruise missiles struck terror and military assets deep inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, which India launched in response to the killings of 27 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam by terrorists bred and trained by Pakistan.

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