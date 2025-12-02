Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'

Pakistan found itself in a big embarrassing moment again, after Pakistan's consignment consisting of relief packages for flood-hit Sri Lanka were found out to be expired. Hawk-eye social media users were quick to found that an expiry date of 2024 was written on these 'aid relief' packets.

The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka's post read, “Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka, which signifies our unwavering solidarity.” It added, Always standing together Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka today and always."

However, hawk-eye social media users were quick to found that an expiry date was written on these packets. And, no it was not 2026, but it mentioned 2024 (EXP: 10/2024), which implied that these packages were expired in 2024. This led to a major backlash.

Netizens reacts

Netizens were furious and took a jibe at Islamabad for sending expired products of its nation to a flood-hit nation due to cyclone Ditwah, in disguise of aid. One said, 'Instead of disposing in garbage, Pakistan chose to send its expired Food materials to flood hit Sri Lanka.' Other while mocking said, 'Always standing together with expiry product - Pakistan.'

The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka has deleted the post after backlash. However, they have issued no clarifications so far.