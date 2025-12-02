FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...

IPL 2026 Auction: 1,355 players from 14 countries register for 77 slots, Venkatesh Iyer leads Rs 2 crore base price list

While Markets Bleed, BNB Thrived: How Network Metrics Drove a Record-Breaking Rally

Technology and Trust in Cross-Border Medical Travel

True Balance Loan – Your Backup Plan for Any Financial Crisis

Designing Influence: How Devyani Pare Turns Packs into Powerhouses

'Imran Khan alive but...': Former Pakistan PM's sister after meeting him in jail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'

'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha?

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far

Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes

Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'

Pakistan found itself in a big embarrassing moment again, after Pakistan's consignment consisting of relief packages for flood-hit Sri Lanka were found out to be expired. Hawk-eye social media users were quick to found that an expiry date of 2024 was written on these 'aid relief' packets.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:39 PM IST

Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan found itself in a big embarrassing moment again, after Pakistan's consignment consisting of relief packages for flood-hit Sri Lanka were found out to be expired way back in 2024. The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka shared photos of the 'yellow packet's said to be relief packages on their social media handle, but while taking a closer look, these packages were found out to be expired

The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka's post read, “Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka, which signifies our unwavering solidarity.” It added, Always standing together Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka today and always."

However, hawk-eye social media users were quick to found that an expiry date was written on these packets. And, no it was not 2026, but it mentioned 2024 (EXP: 10/2024), which implied that these packages were expired in 2024. This led to a major backlash. 

Netizens reacts

Netizens were furious and took a jibe at Islamabad for sending expired products of its nation to a flood-hit nation due to cyclone Ditwah, in disguise of aid. One said, 'Instead of disposing in garbage, Pakistan chose to send its expired Food materials to flood hit Sri Lanka.' Other while mocking said, 'Always standing together with expiry product - Pakistan.'

The Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka has deleted the post after backlash. However, they have issued no clarifications so far.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'
'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha?
Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far
Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance
GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...
GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...
Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'
Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka?
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi p
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement