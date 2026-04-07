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Pakistan senator takes jibe at UAE over asking to repay USD 3.5 million loan, calls them 'poor thing': 'Part of Akhand Bharat'

Pakistan Senator Mushahid Hussain requested the government to repay its multi-billion dollar debt to the United Arab Emirates, framing a completely different narrative to it as if Pakistan was not bankrupt, but was doing 'brotherly rescue' of UAE.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

Pakistan senator takes jibe at UAE over asking to repay USD 3.5 million loan, calls them 'poor thing': 'Part of Akhand Bharat'
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Pakistan is in big trouble as it has to repay UAE a staggering amount of USD 3.5 billion loan, which can possibly worsen the economic situation in the country. Amid all this chaos, Pakistan ministers never shy away from showing arrogance. Pakistan Senator Mushahid Hussain requested  the government to repay its multi-billion dollar debt to the United Arab Emirates, framing a completely different narrative to it as if Pakistan was not bankrupt, but was doing 'brotherly rescue' of UAE. He claimed that UAE is 'poor thing' and is financially stuck due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia. In addition to it, he also warned UAE of not becoming a part of 'Akhand Bharat' (Undivided India).

Is UAE financially in a crisis? Senators bizarre justification

In an interview, he claimed, Pakistan has a moral responsibility to support the UAE during what he described as its time of crisis. Hussain dismissed critics of the repayment, asserting that Pakistan is stepping up to help a brother in need. He highlighted the historical role Pakistan played in the UAE's foundation, dating back to the era of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Pakistan took the right decision. Our UAE brothers are in need and helpless. We took loans from them and are repaying them in times of crisis. We have always helped them. Pakistan played an important role in building the UAE. We trained their armed forces. We have good relations since the time of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (the founding father and first president of the United Arab Emirates)," said Hussain.

Hussain claimed that Pakistan played a pivotal role in "building the UAE," specifically noting that Pakistani expertise was instrumental in training the UAE's armed forces. To justify his description of the UAE's "crisis," Hussain pointed to massive financial outflows and regional instability: He alleged that the UAE gave $150 billion (Dedh Kharab) to U.S. President Donald Trump, implying a significant drain on their reserves.

He further cited the UAE's involvement in the ongoing conflicts in Yemen and Sudan as factors that have exhausted their resources and left them in a vulnerable position. "They are stuck and helpless now. They gave US President Donald Trump USD 150 billion. They are also stuck in wars in Yemen and Sudan. It's our responsibility to help them," said Hussain.

Senator warns UAE against 'friendly ties' with India

He did not stop there, and started giving "brotherly advice" to the UAE of not having friendly ties with India, warning against potential long-term threat to the UAE's sovereignty. He said, "Your population is 10 million; out of that, 4.3 million are from India. Pay attention that the friendly ties with them do not land you up as part of Akhand Bharat."

UAE asks Pakistan to repay USD 3.5 billion loan

The decision comes as Pakistan prepares to return USD 3.5 billion in loans to the UAE before the month's end, according to a senior Pakistani official cited by Dawn. The official described the repayment as a matter of "national dignity," emphasising that it takes precedence over potential financial strain. "The amount will be returned as soon as possible," the official added, highlighting that "national dignity could not be compromised for financial considerations."

Pakistan have to repay funds, that were part of external financial assistance provided in 2019 through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, aimed at stabilising Pakistan's balance of payments.
Reports indicate that Abu Dhabi has requested immediate settlement, prompting Islamabad to expedite the repayment process despite potential domestic economic consequences.

Pakistan is currently participating in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme that requires it to secure approximately USD 12.5 billion in rollovers from key international partners, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. These funds are crucial to maintaining adequate reserve levels and meeting ongoing external financing obligations.

Current figures place Pakistan's central bank reserves at around USD 16.3 billion. Repaying USD 3.5 billion could reduce these reserves by nearly 18 per cent, significantly weakening the country's external buffer and import cover. Officials acknowledged the strain, according to Dawn, but stressed that the repayment decision aligns with bilateral considerations and the UAE's insistence on timely settlement.
 

(ANI inputs)

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