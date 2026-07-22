Pakistan seeks USD 10 billion currency aid from US in wake of Iran mediation role

The move comes after Pakistan helped mediate discussions around the Iran war, boosting its diplomatic standing and raising hopes in Islamabad of gaining economic benefits from the US and other partners.

Pakistan has asked the United States for a $10 billion currency support facility to bolster its foreign exchange reserves and ease pressure on its struggling economy, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The move comes after Pakistan helped mediate discussions around the Iran war, boosting its diplomatic standing and raising hopes in Islamabad of gaining economic benefits from the US and other partners.

According to the source, Pakistan has approached US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to set up a Bilateral Exchange Stabilisation Support Facility with a maturity of up to five years.

Facility aims to lift reserves, steady the rupee

If approved, the facility would boost Pakistan’s reserves, ease pressure on the rupee, and reduce reliance on multilateral lenders, even as Islamabad carries out fiscal and monetary reforms under its IMF programme.

The country is still under a $7 billion IMF deal that has required tax increases, expenditure controls and other reforms that have come at a political price.

Such stabilisation facilities are rare instruments backed by the US Treasury, offering dollars, swaps or guarantees to support reserves and currency stability. They are distinct from the Fed’s regular dollar swap agreements with key central banks.

In 2023, Pakistan avoided a possible default with a $3 billion IMF standby deal, followed by a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility and a separate $1.3 billion loan for climate and disaster resilience.

However, its foreign exchange reserves still rely largely on official funding, loan rollovers, and deposits from partners including China and Saudi Arabia.

Pushing for deeper economic ties

The push for US backing comes as Pakistan seeks closer economic engagement with Washington. A currency facility would provide financial relief and a political signal, easing reserve pressure and reducing dependence on IMF tranches and emergency assistance.

While reforms have stabilized Pakistan’s economy, they have also led to increased taxation, spending controls, and limited resources for development and social spending.

Islamabad has also been looking to expand economic collaboration with the Trump administration across crypto, real estate, and mining.