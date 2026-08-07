Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey sign 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' amid Middle East war

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" on Friday amid the Middle East war. The deal states an attack on one will be considered an attack on all three.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed a key defence deal called the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" on Friday amid the backdrop of the Middle East war. The agreement will deepen cooperation between the three countries at a time of growing security concerns.

According to the deal, an attack against one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against them all.

"The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression, and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defence cooperation among the three States", Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

MBS, Erdogan, Shehbaz sign deal in Saudi Arabia

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia.

The deal brings together oil-rich Saudi Arabia and nuclear-powered Pakistan as well as Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army and a rapidly growing defence industry.

Why Saudi needs new defence partners

Saudi Arabia, which has come under multiple attacks as part of the war in Iran, had been looking to diversify its defence partnerships. Its critical infrastructure and oil facilities had faced repeated drone and missile strikes by Iran and its regional allies like the Houthis and Iraqi militias.

The pact signals a shift in regional alliances as Gulf nations seek stronger security guarantees amid escalating conflicts