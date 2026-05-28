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Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar to recognise Israel, sign Abraham Accord?

The US President said any deal with Iran would depend on Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia formally signing the Abraham Accords.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 28, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar to recognise Israel, sign Abraham Accord?
Image source: ANI
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The Abraham Accords, facilitated by the United States during Donald Trump’s first presidential term, were established to normalise diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab and Muslim-majority nations. Amid ongoing negotiations with Iran, Trump is once again urging Gulf states to become signatories to the framework.  

The US President said any deal with Iran would depend on Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia formally signing the Abraham Accords. At the latest Cabinet meeting, Trump stated that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others should sign the accords right away. He noted that his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are working on the effort.

"I think they owe that to us, to be honest," he said. "It'll be historic if they do it."

Trump pushes Gulf leaders to join Abraham Accords

At the press briefing, Trump asked envoy Steve Witkoff whether additional countries could be persuaded to join the accords.  

"We're definitely pushing it," Witkoff replied.

Trump then said Washington might rethink its efforts to resolve the Middle East conflict if Gulf nations decline to join. 

"I'm not sure we should make the deal if they don't sign," Trump said.

The Republican leader also commended countries already in the framework, highlighting the United Arab Emirates. He said joining the accords would bring economic and political benefits to nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

About Abraham Accords

Introduced in 2020, the Abraham Accords are named after Abraham, a key figure in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. 

The deals aim to build diplomatic ties and cooperation between Israel and Arab nations in trade, tech, tourism, medicine, and agriculture. The UAE and Bahrain were the first Gulf states to normalize relations with Israel under the accords, with Morocco and Sudan joining later.

According to the US, the agreements have created new trade routes and economic partnerships in the region. Israel and the UAE have since entered into multiple business and technology deals. The accords are also viewed as the most significant diplomatic shift in the Middle East since Egypt signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

Why Gulf nations hesitate to join Trump’s Accords

Despite Trump’s confidence, significant political barriers continue to impede progress.  

Saudi Arabia has consistently said that normalization with Israel depends on meaningful progress toward a Palestinian state. Pakistan has already dismissed the idea. 

Qatar is also unlikely to join soon. It presents itself as a neutral broker in regional disputes and keeps ties with Hamas. Iranian participation in the accords is viewed as highly unlikely. Tehran’s opposition to Israel is a fundamental part of the Iranian

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