Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal a threat for India? US expert reveals telltale signs, cites nuclear…

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has devised a broader strategic plan that includes the recent defense pact with Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening Pakistan's military alliances and defense exports.

The recent defence deal between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has sent ripples across the region, with analysts warning that it poses a significant threat to India's national security. The pact, signed during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Riyadh, includes a mutual defense clause stating that any aggression against either country will be considered an act of aggression against both.

Implications for India

American geopolitical analyst Ian Bremmer believes that this deal will have far-reaching consequences for India, particularly given the recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Bremmer notes that the agreement will likely embolden Pakistan and alter the security dynamics in the region, making it essential for India to reassess its security calculus. The deal's implications extend beyond conventional defense, as it potentially involves nuclear capabilities, with Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirming that the agreement includes access to Pakistan's nuclear capabilities for Saudi Arabia.

Nuclear dimension

The inclusion of nuclear capabilities in the deal raises concerns about Saudi Arabia's growing involvement in Pakistan's nuclear program. Historically, Saudi Arabia has funded Pakistan's nuclear program, and some analysts view this as Riyadh's emergency nuclear plan. The mutual defence pact's nuclear dimension could potentially shift the regional balance of power.

Regional security dynamics

The deal also highlights the strengthening ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with the latter committed to defending Pakistan against any aggression. This development may lead to a new level of confidence for Pakistan, which could impact its relations with India. Meanwhile, China remains a key ally for Pakistan, providing significant military support and intelligence sharing.

Global implications

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense deal has broader implications for global security, particularly in light of the complex relationships between these nations and other global powers. The agreement may also impact India's relationships with its strategic partners, including Saudi Arabia, which has been a significant partner for India in recent years.

India's response

The Indian government has adopted a cautious approach, choosing to study the implications of the deal for its national security and regional stability. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security. India will likely engage in internal and external discussions to assess the potential ramifications of the pact and adjust its security posture accordingly