Pakistan’s top leadership hid in bunkers during India’s operation Sindoor? President Asif Ali Zardari makes SHOCKING statement, says, ‘secretary came to me…’

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has made a shocking revelations about their country’s top leadership being alarmed to ‘hide in bunkers during India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, killing innocent people.

President Zardari, while addressing a public event, revealed that he was advised to take shelter in a bunker during India and Pakistan four days conflict. He said, “He (the secretary) came to me and said that 'war has begun. Let's go to the bunkers.”

However, Zardari made two claims, first he said that he knew about the conflict four days before its escalation and second, that he denied hiding in bunkers and said to his secretary, ‘if martyrdom is to come, it will come here. Leaders don't die in bunkers. They die on the battlefield.’

India-Pakistan conflict

India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorists base camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, which further escalated to a brief four day conflict between two nuclear powers. Pakistan intensified the cross-border shelling, while India responded along the Line of Control. However, the conflict ended after both countries decided a ceasefire, after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart to propose a ceasefire. India accepted the proposal.