Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh blockbuster nears Rs 700 crore, becomes 5th highest-grossing Indian movie
'Third party wanted to marry my husband': Ex-Pak cricketer Imad Wasim's wife Sannia Ashfaq makes explosive divorce claim
Yami Gautam’s skincare secret REVEALED? No fancy products, here’s how kitchen ingredients, simple DIY routine gives glowing skin
Skincare Trends 2026: Beauty Industry’s MAJOR shift towards skin longevity and barrier care
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana's world record guides India to 4–0 lead as hosts win 4th T20I by 30 runs
Bangladesh issues BIG statement after India raises violence against minorities: 'Systematic attempts to...'
Pakistan’s top leadership hid in bunkers during India’s operation Sindoor? President Asif Ali Zardari makes SHOCKING statement, says, ‘secretary came to me…’
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma destroy Sri Lanka attack; register India's highest women's T20I total
'Resigning due to Delhi pollution': Drug company's finance president quits over severe air quality in capital
'If they don't want it, we have no desire either': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's sharp reply to India's no-handshake policy
WORLD
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has made a shocking revelations about their country’s top leadership being alarmed to ‘hide in bunkers during India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, killing innocent people.
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has made a shocking revelations about their country’s top leadership being alarmed to ‘hide in bunkers during India’s retaliatory action against Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, killing innocent people.
President Zardari, while addressing a public event, revealed that he was advised to take shelter in a bunker during India and Pakistan four days conflict. He said, “He (the secretary) came to me and said that 'war has begun. Let's go to the bunkers.”
However, Zardari made two claims, first he said that he knew about the conflict four days before its escalation and second, that he denied hiding in bunkers and said to his secretary, ‘if martyrdom is to come, it will come here. Leaders don't die in bunkers. They die on the battlefield.’
India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorists base camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, which further escalated to a brief four day conflict between two nuclear powers. Pakistan intensified the cross-border shelling, while India responded along the Line of Control. However, the conflict ended after both countries decided a ceasefire, after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart to propose a ceasefire. India accepted the proposal.