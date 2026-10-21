Questioning their loyalty, the minister asked if officers who planned to leave while in service remained committed to the country and their roles. "They prepared for this while employed by the Government of Pakistan, under a deliberate plan.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has flagged alleged plans by top bureaucrats to permanently relocate abroad, saying some officials had made arrangements to settle overseas while still serving in key positions.

In an October 18 post on X, Asif claimed several officials had secured houses or permanent residency plans in countries including Canada, United States, United Kingdom and other European countries. Portugal, he said, emerged as a popular choice.

Questioning their loyalty, the minister asked if officers who planned to leave while in service remained committed to the country and their roles. "They prepared for this while employed by the Government of Pakistan, under a deliberate plan. This raises questions about their commitment to their homeland and their jobs during their tenure," he said.

Pakistan minister claims top bureaucrats plan to settle abroad

According to Asif, some of the bureaucrats in question had occupied powerful posts and maintained close ties with successive governments. He, however, did not identify any official allegedly planning to leave. The minister further claimed that an agent who was facilitating permanent residency for influential bureaucrats had gone missing after taking large amounts of money.

The post did not specify the amount allegedly collected or reveal the identity of the intermediary.

Raising questions over their loyalty, Asif asked, "Does it rise above all doubt and suspicion, or are they merely in transit?" No documentary evidence was publicly shared along with his claims. It also remains unclear how many officials are allegedly planning to relocate, if they have already obtained foreign residency, or whether any inquiry has been initiated.

Asif's claims put spotlight on Pakistan's bureaucratic accountability

The row has triggered broader questions over accountability within Pakistan's top bureaucracy, particularly on issues of foreign property, residency arrangements and the responsibilities of those in public office.

The claims also come amid Pakistan's political setup, where civilian government operates alongside a powerful military establishment. The armed forces have historically had a significant influence on political affairs, shaping the dynamic between elected governments, state institutions and the civil service.

Asif's comments have therefore spotlighted whether alleged plans by senior officials to settle overseas could affect public trust and accountability. The claims, however, remain allegations, with identities and details of the officials yet to be independently confirmed.

Shehbaz-led govt operates as military retains dominance

Pakistan is currently governed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), with support from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The civilian government operates in a political system where the military retains substantial sway. Army chief Asim Munir has also emerged as an influential figure in Pakistan's politics and foreign policy.

As per the account supplied, Munir's growing influence at home is linked to his equation with US President Donald Trump, suggesting his rapport in Washington has enhanced his position domestically. It further argues that developments under his leadership have had implications for Pakistan's democratic and constitutional institutions.