Pakistan's terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed forced to change name due to...; now will be called as...

Banned terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is no more 'Jaish', and has rebranded itself as 'Al-Murabitun'. Jaish-e-Mohammed is an islamist extremist terror group, incepted in 2000, is responsible for the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and the attacks on the army in Uri and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammed's new name Al-Murabitun means "defenders of Islam" in Arabic. A report has said that new name will be used at the memorial being built next week for Yusuf Azhar, brother of founder Masood Azhar. But why is the name changed? Jaish-e-Mohammed is a UN designated terrorist group, and with its name, it faces difficulty in raising funds due to US sanctions.

Financial difficulty faced by Jaish-e-Mohammed

A July report by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) highlighted how sanctions have crippled JeM’s ability to raise money through conventional banking. Meanwhile, the group is now using digital wallets and UPI transfers to raise funds for its reconstructions.

While Pakistan can claim that Jaish is no more funded as all formal channel like bank transfers are banned, and will 'show; that they are complying to FATF order. However, these digital payments would ensure the regular funding.

According to the FATF, five such e-wallets have been detected so far, each with direct links to the terrorist group and family members of its founder, Masood Azhar.

Why is Jaish-e-Mohammed seeking massive funds?

Jaish-e-Mohammed requires massive fundings as it seeks to relocate after India's strike on Pakistan's nine terror bases under Operation Sindoor. As per NDTV, Pakistani terrorist groups have been establishing bases along the Afghanistan border since India's Operation Sindoor. Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen are now shifting their presence to Afghanistan. Both terrorist organizations are relocating their bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Moreover, the group is reportedly seeking to raise nearly four billion Pakistani rupees to set up over 300 training hubs (markaz) across Pakistan. Jaish-e-Mohammed is expanding its training center, Markaz Shohada-e-Islam, in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, Hizbul Mujahideen, under the command of former SSG commando Khalid Khan, is building a new training center, HM-313, in Bandai, KPK.

