Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Pakistan’s Sikh community outraged as film crew shoots inside Gurdwara Panja Sahib, enters wearing shoes

An outrageous incident was reported from Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan when a film crew was hassled after shooting inside the place of worship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Pakistan’s Sikh community outraged as film crew shoots inside Gurdwara Panja Sahib, enters wearing shoes
Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan (Photo - Wiki Commons)

The Sikh community in Pakistan was left angered and demanded action from the authorities after a film crew allegedly entered a gurdwara wearing shoes and attempted to shoot a movie inside the place of worship without prior permission.

According to media reports, a film crew was shooting a movie called ‘Lahore-Lahore’ inside the Gurdwara Panja Sahib, which is located in Hasan Abdal, Pakistan. The crew had entered the place of worship for Sikhs while wearing shoes, leaving the devotees offended.

Seeing the outrageous and offending acts by the film crew inside Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the devotees got entangled with the crew and shot a video of the event, which started being circulated on social media. The incident reportedly took place on September 29.

 

 

A social media user uploaded the video on Twitter with the caption, “This is a video of BEADABI in Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Pakistan. A film crew is shooting for a movie in Gurdwara Panja Sahib. SURPRISINGLY, I haven't heard a word of condemnation in Indian Punjab since September 29th, the day this video went viral.”

In the video, the devotees can be seen arguing with the film crew and hassling them, urging them to shut down the shoot for their movie immediately. The Sikh community is also demanding action against the crew by the authorities.

Further, the Sikh community of Pakistan also demanded a statement from the community in India, urging India’s Punjab to condemn the incident. 

READ | Mulayam Singh Yadav health update: Doctors say 'no improvement'; PM Modi, CM Yogi dial Akhilesh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.