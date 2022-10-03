Pakistan’s Sikh community outraged as film crew shoots inside Gurdwara Panja Sahib, enters wearing shoes

Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan (Photo - Wiki Commons)

The Sikh community in Pakistan was left angered and demanded action from the authorities after a film crew allegedly entered a gurdwara wearing shoes and attempted to shoot a movie inside the place of worship without prior permission.

According to media reports, a film crew was shooting a movie called ‘Lahore-Lahore’ inside the Gurdwara Panja Sahib, which is located in Hasan Abdal, Pakistan. The crew had entered the place of worship for Sikhs while wearing shoes, leaving the devotees offended.

Seeing the outrageous and offending acts by the film crew inside Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the devotees got entangled with the crew and shot a video of the event, which started being circulated on social media. The incident reportedly took place on September 29.

This is video of BEADABI in Gurdwara #PanjaSahib, #Pakistan. A film crew is shooting for a movie in Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

SUPRISINGLY, I haven't heard a word of condemnation in Indian Punjab since September 29th, the day this video went viral. pic.twitter.com/mSkmjgEOQm — P. Kaushal (@pkaushal_99) October 3, 2022

A social media user uploaded the video on Twitter with the caption, “This is a video of BEADABI in Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Pakistan. A film crew is shooting for a movie in Gurdwara Panja Sahib. SURPRISINGLY, I haven't heard a word of condemnation in Indian Punjab since September 29th, the day this video went viral.”

In the video, the devotees can be seen arguing with the film crew and hassling them, urging them to shut down the shoot for their movie immediately. The Sikh community is also demanding action against the crew by the authorities.

Further, the Sikh community of Pakistan also demanded a statement from the community in India, urging India’s Punjab to condemn the incident.

