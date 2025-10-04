Pakistan's SHOCKING U-turn on Trump's Gaza peace plan, PM Sharif says, 'Islamabad has always stood...'

A day after officially disowning US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, Pakistan appears to have made a sharp U-turn. Let's discuss details.

A day after officially disowning US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan, Pakistan appears to have made a sharp U-turn. How? Initially, Pak's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said it diverged from what Muslim-majority nations had originally put forward, calling the plan "not ours". Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed it as a step towards ending the bloodshed.

In a post on 'X', Sharif wrote, "Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people." Thanking the US President and leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Indonesia for their efforts to broker the peace deal, he added, "Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so. Gratitude is due to President Trump, as well as to leaderships of Qatar, Saudia Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia who, met with President Trump on the sidelines of #UNGA80 for the resolution of the Palestinian issue."

The Pakistani Prime Minister further highlighted that Hamas's stance on the Gaza peace plan opens the window for peace. "The statement issued by Hamas creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again. InshaAllah, Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations to everlasting peace in Palestine".

Hamas's take on Trump's plan

Sharif's remarks follow Hamas's acceptance of some of the elements of Trump's 20-point peace plan to end the nearly two-year war and safely return all the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023, attack. Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that controls Gaza, stated that it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, as mentioned in the peace plan.

However, other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians, it said, suggesting that there are some elements that require further negotiations.

