Pakistan's SHOCKING statement on US' decision to designate TRF as terror organisation, says, 'Jumping to conclusions...'

The United States designating The Resistance Front as a foreign terrorist organisation for its involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack doesn't seem to have sat well with Pakistan, which has issued a statement saying the "investigation into the terror attack remains incomplete" and that "jumping to any conclusions would be too soon".

As per a report by Aaj Tak, although Islamabad condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed 26 lives, it stated that the Pak government "stands firm against all forms of terrorism" and that its "contribution towards global peace" cannot be overlooked.

'Against ground realities'

Pakistan has once again dismissed India's statement suggesting Lashkar's involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, claiming it is "against ground realities". India's neighbour has also stated that Lashkar-e-Taiba is a banned organisation in the state and that actions were taken against its top leaders.

Islamabad also said that the matter pertains to the domestic laws of the United States and that India "misuses international forums to defame Pakistan", said the Aaj Tak report.

TRF designated as terror organisation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the Department of State is designating the TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). "Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024," the statement read.

Rubio highlighted that the move underscores the President Trump-led administration's commitment to countering terrorism.

April 22 attack

As many as 26 people, including one local, were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Following the deadly attack-- one of the worst in history -- The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the same.

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Islamabad, in a desperate attempt to hit back, directed attacks towards Indian bordering states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict lasted for three days, ending with a ceasefire on May 10.