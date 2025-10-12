Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami
Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything
From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025
'Don't beat our bowlers that bad': Brian Lara makes humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test
Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees amid govt shutdown
Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal
BJP names three candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls
IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: BCCI gives MAJOR update on Sai Sudharsan's injury, says 'he continues to be...'
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'
WORLD
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, i.e., October 12, condemned the ongoing Afghan strikes alongside the border, vowing a "strong response" to the attack that claimed the lives of at least 58 soldiers.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, i.e., October 12, condemned the ongoing Afghan strikes alongside the border, vowing a "strong response" to the attack that claimed the lives of at least 58 soldiers. Meanwhile, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that the Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, while 58 soldiers have been killed and 30 others injured in the clash, reported news agency AP.
"There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," said Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as quoted by AFP news agency. He also accused the Afghanistan government of allowing "terrorist elements" to use their land.
Enayatullah Khowarazmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, described the firing as retaliation against Pakistan for violating the Afghan airspace. "If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend their airspace and will deliver a strong response," Khowarazmi said.
Meanwhile, Qatar expressed concern over the escalating border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges both sides to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work towards containing differences in a manner that helps reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability".
ALSO READ | Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'