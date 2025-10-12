Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

'Don't beat our bowlers that bad': Brian Lara makes humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test

Mass layoffs in US as Trump administration fires over 4,200 federal employees amid govt shutdown

Apple MacBook Air M4 gets BIG discount before Diwali, available at just Rs..., things to know about this deal

BJP names three candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: BCCI gives MAJOR update on Sai Sudharsan's injury, says 'he continues to be...'

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan rescues Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel from major embarrassment, didn't let her..., wins netizens: 'King for a reason'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance on Ahoi Ashtami

Radha Kunda Snan 2025: Date, Time, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff on China: Why India could win big or lose everything

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

From Kim Soo Hyun to Park Seo Joon: Top 7 richest Korean actors in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, i.e., October 12, condemned the ongoing Afghan strikes alongside the border, vowing a "strong response" to the attack that claimed the lives of at least 58 soldiers.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Image credit: AFP)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, i.e., October 12, condemned the ongoing Afghan strikes alongside the border, vowing a "strong response" to the attack that claimed the lives of at least 58 soldiers. Meanwhile, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that the Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, while 58 soldiers have been killed and 30 others injured in the clash, reported news agency AP. 

"There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," said Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as quoted by AFP news agency. He also accused the Afghanistan government of allowing "terrorist elements" to use their land. 

Here's what Afghanistan said

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, described the firing as retaliation against Pakistan for violating the Afghan airspace. "If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend their airspace and will deliver a strong response," Khowarazmi said.

Meanwhile, Qatar expressed concern over the escalating border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges both sides to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work towards containing differences in a manner that helps reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability".

ALSO READ | Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why
After Trump snub, Maria Machado's Nobel Prize win in another controversy
Not JNU, Jamia, THIS Indian university produces highest number of IAS, IPS officers, name is...
Not JNU, Jamia, THIS Indian university produces highest number of IAS, IPS
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500-crore mark worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 box office: Rishab Shetty film breaches Rs 500-crore mark
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection
Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s
Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game, $2,000 worth of cricket balls missing
Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE