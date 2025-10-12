Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif vows 'strong' response as 58 soldiers killed in Afghan strikes: 'No compromise on...'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, i.e., October 12, condemned the ongoing Afghan strikes alongside the border, vowing a "strong response" to the attack that claimed the lives of at least 58 soldiers.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, i.e., October 12, condemned the ongoing Afghan strikes alongside the border, vowing a "strong response" to the attack that claimed the lives of at least 58 soldiers. Meanwhile, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that the Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, while 58 soldiers have been killed and 30 others injured in the clash, reported news agency AP.

"There will be no compromise on Pakistan's defence, and every provocation will be met with a strong and effective response," said Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as quoted by AFP news agency. He also accused the Afghanistan government of allowing "terrorist elements" to use their land.

Here's what Afghanistan said

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, described the firing as retaliation against Pakistan for violating the Afghan airspace. "If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's airspace, our armed forces are prepared to defend their airspace and will deliver a strong response," Khowarazmi said.

Meanwhile, Qatar expressed concern over the escalating border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges both sides to prioritize dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint, and to work towards containing differences in a manner that helps reduce tension and avoid escalation, in order to achieve regional security and stability".

