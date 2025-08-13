Twitter
World

WORLD

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed to...'

Amid Army Chief Asim Munir's continued nuclear war threats to India, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday issued a fresh threat to New Delhi. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 08:20 AM IST

Amid Army Chief Asim Munir's continued nuclear war threats to India, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday issued a fresh threat to New Delhi, saying the "enemy" would not be allowed to snatch“even one drop” of water belonging to his country. The threat comes as India continues to keep in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty which was suspended following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year. 

Notably, suspending the water-sharing pact was one of the major diplomatic decisions taken by the government against the Pak-orchestrated terror attack, which had claimed 26 lives. "I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan,” news agency PTI quoted Sharif as saying at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The Pakistani Prime Minister renewed his threat, warning India if "you will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears."

 

Bilawal Bhutto's comments on the suspension of IWT

Shehbaz Sharif's remarks come after a day former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made similar comments, calling the Indus Waters Treaty's suspension an attack on the Indus Valley Civilisation. He warned that "Pakistan would not back down if India forced it into war."

Meanwhile, Pak Field Marshall General Asim Munir, during his visit to the United States, reportedly threatened India, saying "Islamabad would destroy any dam if it cut off water flow to Pakistan." "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when they do so, we will destroy it,” Asim Munir was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. Moreover, he also warned of nuclear war, saying, "We are a nuclear nation; if we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us". 

India hits back

Retaliating against Munir's comments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday, said that the Pak Army Chief's fresh nuclear threat against India reinforced the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in that country, where the military is "hand-in-glove" with terrorist groups.

The MEA reiterated that New Delhi will not give in to any nuclear blackmail.

