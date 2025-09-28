Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'

Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Haris Rauf with yorker, celebrates with cold send-off - Watch

'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means

What is ADR? Govt’s new policy to boost patients’ safety, hospitals will now have to...

'If India can play cricket with Pakistan...': Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife questions amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup final

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali issues BIG statement on alleged Pakistan links: 'He praised...'

'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup clash 2025

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays safe, skips 'gun-shot' celebration after scoring fifty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away

Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details

Grand Blanc Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neu

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed hope for "encouraging" outcomes from US President Donald Trump's meeting with Muslim leaders in Washington earlier this week, where the American president presented his plan to end Israel's invasion of Gaza, Dawn reported.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'
Image credit: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed hope for "encouraging" outcomes from US President Donald Trump's meeting with Muslim leaders in Washington earlier this week, where the American president presented his plan to end Israel's invasion of Gaza, Dawn reported.

"We fully participated in the meeting on Gaza, and God willing, its encouraging results will come out soon," he said, flanked by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing overseas Pakistanis at the High Commission in London.

According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, the prime minister said Pakistan was part of Trump-led efforts to bring peace to Palestine and end oppression against the people of Gaza. He also expressed distress over the humanitarian situation, praying that "the cruelty and barbarity being witnessed there ends soon." Dawn reported that Trump's meeting, held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, brought together leaders from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, and Indonesia.

Ahead of formal consultations, Trump told his guests: "We have to get the hostages back ... This is the group that can do it, more than any other group in the world ... so it's an honour to be with you."Emphasising the urgency of ending the conflict, Trump added: "We had 32 meetings here, this is the one that's very important because we're gonna end something that should've probably never started."

According to reports from Israel's Channel 12 and US-based Axios, Trump's plan envisions an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, both alive and deceased; phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza; governance excluding Hamas but incorporating the Palestinian Authority; deployment of Arab and Muslim peacekeepers to secure Gaza and facilitate Israel's withdrawal; and internationally supported reconstruction programmes funded by regional contributors.

These details were reportedly shared with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though Israel did not draft the plan, Dawn noted.Dar, who also attended the meeting, expressed optimism about its outcome. He said follow-up communications were ongoing and added: "Once these results materialise, we will share them with the nation."

Shehbaz also referred to his engagements in New York, where he led Pakistan's delegation to the 80th session of the UNGA.He said his speech reflected the sentiments of Pakistanis and that he "fought the case of Kashmir" at the world forum, Dawn reported.

The prime minister also touched on his bilateral meeting with Trump in Washington during the trip, calling it a "productive" and "constructive" engagement."It was held in a conducive environment," he said, adding that he hoped it would help further strengthen Pakistan-US ties.

ALSO READ | Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's BIG statement at UNGA: 'Ready for dialogue with India'

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura
Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details
Grand Blanc Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neu
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK here
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK he
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE