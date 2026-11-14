Pakistan’s polio crisis deepens: Vaccine refusals and public distrust fuel fresh outbreak fears

Pakistan has reported its ninth polio case this year, with a Dawn report highlighting how public distrust, local grievances and gaps in healthcare services continue to affect vaccination efforts despite decades of campaigns.

Pakistan's efforts to eliminate polio have suffered another setback after a seven-month-old boy from Khyber district tested positive for the disease on November 6. This is the country's ninth reported case of 2026.

Seven of the nine cases have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a report by Dawn, underlining the challenges faced by health authorities in reaching children across the region.

Pakistan has spent nearly three decades trying to eradicate polio, backed by billions of dollars in international assistance and a workforce of more than 400,000 vaccinators. However, the country has yet to eliminate the preventable disease.

Lack of public trust adds to vaccination challenges

The Dawn report said the problem goes beyond difficult terrain, security concerns and the movement of people between regions. A deeper lack of trust in government institutions and public healthcare services is also affecting vaccination campaigns.

Misinformation and vaccine hesitancy continue to create resistance. However, repeated refusals in areas regularly visited by vaccination teams suggest that the issue is also linked to how communities view government services.

Many underserved areas have limited access to basic medical care, maternal health services, routine childhood vaccinations and clean drinking water.

For some families, polio workers are among the few government representatives who regularly visit their homes. This has created a perception that authorities focus on vaccination drives but do little to address other everyday healthcare needs.

Communities use vaccine boycotts to raise local demands

The report also highlighted how some communities have used vaccination boycotts to press the government over unresolved local problems.

Citing a December 2023 report in the British Medical Journal, Dawn said tribal jirgas in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced 677 campaign boycotts during that year.

The demands reportedly included better electricity supply, roads, employment opportunities and improved civic facilities. Pakistan's polio programme has also acknowledged that some communities use refusals to participate in vaccination campaigns to draw attention to local grievances.

These incidents indicate that resistance is not always linked to opposition to vaccines. In some areas, communities have used the campaigns as a way to seek services and facilities they say have been neglected.

Gaps in vaccination teams affect outreach

Dawn also pointed to problems within vaccination teams, including a shortage of female vaccinators, frequent changes in staff and inadequate training. The report suggested that involving trusted local representatives and improving communication with residents could help reduce resistance.

Building relationships with communities, rather than relying only on repeated vaccination visits, was identified as an important part of addressing the problem.

Report calls for polio programme to become part of regular healthcare

Another concern raised in the report is the separation between emergency polio campaigns and the wider provincial healthcare system. Dawn argued that vaccination infrastructure, trained workers and disease-monitoring systems should be integrated into permanent public health services.

This would help ensure that polio vaccination is not treated as an isolated campaign but becomes part of a broader healthcare system that also meets other needs of local communities. Pakistan's latest case highlights the continuing difficulty of eradicating polio when vaccination efforts face not only operational barriers but also concerns over public services, trust and local demands.