Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India’s Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'

Afghanistan's Taliban government has claimed that their forces launched 'precise' armed drone strikes targeting Pakistan’s Command and Control Centre at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi and Quetta 12th division Headquarters, and other Pakistani military locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This comes after Pakistan carried out aerial incursions in Afghanistan's Kabul, Bagram and other regions.

The Nur Khan air base is Pakistan's key military structure, and was earlier even targeted by India during its operation Sindoor. The air base was reportedly under repair and restoration, after India's successful strike caused extensive damage to it.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense, sharing a video on X, wrote, "Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan."

It further added, "Targeting the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as several other significant Pakistani military facilities and command centers..."

The Ministry in the statement gave stern warning to Pakistan military. "It should be emphasized that any further violations of our airspace or acts of aggression by hostile Pakistani elements will be met with a swift, decisive, and proportionate response, Inshallah...," it said.