From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections
Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India’s Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'
Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata
Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points, Nifty below 25000; Oil jumps 7%
PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'
How did CIA track Ali Khamenei for months before hitting him? Blow by blow account
Uttar Pradesh: Rs 160 crore Ganga Expressway nears completion, set to open soon, check details
US-Iran tensions escalate as Donald Trump vows to continue combat operations: 'Nobody's seen anything like it'
UAE condemns Iran's missile attack: Shuts down embassy in Tehran, summons Iranian ambassador, says, 'blatant violation'
Israel-US strikes Iran: At least 9 dead in Iranian missile attack on Israel's Beit Shemesh
WORLD
Afghanistan's Taliban government has claimed that their forces launched 'precise' armed drone strikes targeting Pakistan’s Command and Control Centre at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi and Quetta 12th division Headquarters, and other Pakistani military locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Afghanistan's Taliban government has claimed that their forces launched 'precise' armed drone strikes targeting Pakistan’s Command and Control Centre at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi and Quetta 12th division Headquarters, and other Pakistani military locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This comes after Pakistan carried out aerial incursions in Afghanistan's Kabul, Bagram and other regions.
The Nur Khan air base is Pakistan's key military structure, and was earlier even targeted by India during its operation Sindoor. The air base was reportedly under repair and restoration, after India's successful strike caused extensive damage to it.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defense, sharing a video on X, wrote, "Today, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted precise and coordinated aerial operations against key military installations in Pakistan."
It further added, "Targeting the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the 12th Division headquarters in Quetta (Balochistan), the Khwazai Camp in the Mohmand Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as several other significant Pakistani military facilities and command centers..."
The Ministry in the statement gave stern warning to Pakistan military. "It should be emphasized that any further violations of our airspace or acts of aggression by hostile Pakistani elements will be met with a swift, decisive, and proportionate response, Inshallah...," it said.