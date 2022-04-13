Pakistan’s new cabinet likely to be revealed today, Bilawal Bhutto top choice for Foreign Minister

Days, after Shehbaz Sharif was appointed as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, the new cabinet for the country, is expected to be announced today, April 13. It is expected that several leaders from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will also assume top posts.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was expected to sign off on the new cabinet for the country by April 12, which means that the portfolios of top ministers in the country could be announced today. Several top leaders from Pakistan are expected to be a part of the cabinet.

Speculations of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari being the new Pakistan Foreign Minister are also being made, but reportedly the party workers are not too pleased with the political leader assuming a post in the cabinet and working under Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah is expected to be given the portfolio of the Interior Ministry and Maryam Aurangazeb could be the next information minister, as per PTI reports. Slots were also being discussed for PPP leader Shazia Marri.

Members of the Pakistan Muslim League, Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastgir, Saad Rafique, Murtaza Javed, and Shaista Pervaiz Malik are some of the eminent personalities considered to be included in the cabinet with names like Aslam Bhootani and Mohsin Dawar doing the rounds as independent candidates.

The election of a new cabinet in Pakistan is expected to put an end to the two-week-long political crisis in the country when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted by the opposition party through a no-confidence vote in the national assembly.

A day after Imran Khan was removed, Shehbaz Sharif was elected the PM of the country in the Pakistan Parliament. Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, April 11, just a day after the no-trust vote.

In one of his first decisions as PM, Shehbaz Sharif scrapped two weekly offs for government offices and changed government office timings to 8 am instead of 10 am. Sharif also called for the resolution of the Kashmir conflict and urged for good ties with neighbouring country India.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | DNA Explainer: Can Shehbaz Sharif work for better ties with India?