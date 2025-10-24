Pakistan's new brainwashing syllabus includes PM Modi, leaked video reveals shocking details

JeM Chief and a UN-designated terrorist, Masood Azhar, is creating the Jamat ul-Muminat, a women's unit, according to a recent report by NDTV. As part of the course, women family members of Jaish leaders will teach the candidates about their 'duties' with respect to jihad and Islam.

Terrorist organisations in Pakistan are now openly running and turning women into fidayeen, with new 'training modules' declaring "Modi and India are our enemies". As shown in the videos accessed by Aaj Tak, terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are recruiting and indoctrinating women in the name of women's empowerment.

Furthermore, JeM Chief and a UN-designated terrorist, Masood Azhar, is creating the Jamat ul-Muminat, a women's unit, according to a recent report by NDTV. As part of the course, women family members of Jaish leaders will teach the candidates about their 'duties' with respect to jihad and Islam. The recruitment drive, as per the report, is slated to begin on November 8. 'Lectures' will go on for 40 minutes everyday, led by Azhar's two sisters -- Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar, NDTV reports.

The development comes months after Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, when the Indian armed forces launched strikes into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province, killing more than 100 terrorists. In the strikes, several of Masood Azhar's family were also killed.

'Modi, India as enemies'

The leaked video shows what Lashkar calls its "new syllabus", aiming to radicalise young girls and women, portraying India and Modi as "our enemies". As shown in the video, US-designated global terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf was seen brainwashing women to take part in Jihad.