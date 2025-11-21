FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging India to support the Baloch nationalist movement and highlighting enforced disappearances, mass graves, and alleged Pakistani war crimes in Balochistan.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 07:12 PM IST

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
Baloch National Movement Protest. (File Image)
At a time when the Baloch nationalists are coming heavily under attack from the repressive Pakistani state, leading human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch has urged India to help the nationalist movement. He   wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, highlighting the systematic repression faced by people of Balochistan at the hands of the "occupying" Pakistani military.  He wrote in the letter, "On behalf of the 60 million people of the Republic of Balochistan, we extend our deep respect to the Lok Sabha and to the great democratic traditions of the Republic of India. We write to you at a time of immense suffering, historic transformation, and profound urgency for the Baloch nation."

Mir Yar Baloch writes to LS speaker

Mir Yar Baloch added, "From the Baloch national standpoint, Pakistan's presence in Balochistan has, from the first day, been an illegal occupation imposed at gunpoint, not a union born of consent or justice. For 78 years, the Baloch nation has stood firm in asserting that Pakistan's claim over Balochistan is void, unrecognised, and morally indefensible, as it rests solely on coercion rather than any legal or historical right." 

Mir emphasised that instead of respecting the aspirations of the Baloch people, Pakistan has intensified its campaign of violence, conducting aerial bombardments, deploying tanks, using lethal drones, and carrying out widespread enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

'40,000 Baloch men disappeared'

Highlighting the repression carried out by Pakistan Army and other players of the state, he said, "More than forty thousand Baloch men, women, and children have been forcibly disappeared. Mass graves continue to be discovered. Entire villages have been destroyed. Economic exploitation and collective punishment remain routine. This is not merely a regional conflict; it is a humanitarian crisis of global significance." 

Pakistan uses chemical weapon in Balochistan

Upping the ante, Mir also offered to assist the international forensic experts in visiting Balochistan to collect evidence of Pakistan's deliberate use of chemical and toxic weapons, which he said the Pakistani establishment has consistently concealed from the world. He called on the Parliament of India to consider adopting a resolution on the current deteriorating situation in Balochistan. He said, "Our people have endured immeasurable loss, yet they remain unbroken. We appeal to the conscience of the world's largest democracy to stand with justice, humanity, and the universal principles of freedom and self-determination."

(With input from IANS.)

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
