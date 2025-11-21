Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging India to support the Baloch nationalist movement and highlighting enforced disappearances, mass graves, and alleged Pakistani war crimes in Balochistan.

At a time when the Baloch nationalists are coming heavily under attack from the repressive Pakistani state, leading human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch has urged India to help the nationalist movement. He wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, highlighting the systematic repression faced by people of Balochistan at the hands of the "occupying" Pakistani military. He wrote in the letter, "On behalf of the 60 million people of the Republic of Balochistan, we extend our deep respect to the Lok Sabha and to the great democratic traditions of the Republic of India. We write to you at a time of immense suffering, historic transformation, and profound urgency for the Baloch nation."

Mir Yar Baloch writes to LS speaker

Mir Yar Baloch added, "From the Baloch national standpoint, Pakistan's presence in Balochistan has, from the first day, been an illegal occupation imposed at gunpoint, not a union born of consent or justice. For 78 years, the Baloch nation has stood firm in asserting that Pakistan's claim over Balochistan is void, unrecognised, and morally indefensible, as it rests solely on coercion rather than any legal or historical right."

Mir emphasised that instead of respecting the aspirations of the Baloch people, Pakistan has intensified its campaign of violence, conducting aerial bombardments, deploying tanks, using lethal drones, and carrying out widespread enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

'40,000 Baloch men disappeared'

Highlighting the repression carried out by Pakistan Army and other players of the state, he said, "More than forty thousand Baloch men, women, and children have been forcibly disappeared. Mass graves continue to be discovered. Entire villages have been destroyed. Economic exploitation and collective punishment remain routine. This is not merely a regional conflict; it is a humanitarian crisis of global significance."

Pakistan uses chemical weapon in Balochistan

Upping the ante, Mir also offered to assist the international forensic experts in visiting Balochistan to collect evidence of Pakistan's deliberate use of chemical and toxic weapons, which he said the Pakistani establishment has consistently concealed from the world. He called on the Parliament of India to consider adopting a resolution on the current deteriorating situation in Balochistan. He said, "Our people have endured immeasurable loss, yet they remain unbroken. We appeal to the conscience of the world's largest democracy to stand with justice, humanity, and the universal principles of freedom and self-determination."

(With input from IANS.)