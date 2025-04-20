The Green Line Express is Pakistan's most luxurious train, often referred to as a "flying hotel." The train was launched in 2015 and has been a symbol of luxury travel in Pakistan.

While India's railway system is the fourth-largest in the world, with over 13,000 passenger trains running daily, Pakistan's railway system lags behind. With only 228 trains operating, Pakistan's railway network is significantly smaller compared to its neighbor. However, Pakistan does have its own luxury train, the Green Line Express, which offers a glimpse into the country's railway luxury.

The Green Line Express: Pakistan's pride

The Green Line Express is Pakistan's most luxurious train, often referred to as a "flying hotel." It operates between Karachi and Islamabad, offering modern amenities like air-conditioned cabins, comfortable seats, delicious meals, Wi-Fi, and entertainment facilities, including video screens. The train was launched in 2015 and has been a symbol of luxury travel in Pakistan.

What are the facelities?

While Pakistan's Green Line Express may not match the opulence of India's luxury trains, it still provides a glimpse into the country's railway luxury. With its modern amenities and comfortable travel experience, the Green Line Express is a popular choice for those looking for a luxurious journey between Karachi and Islamabad.

At what speed it runs?

The luxury train covers the distance between Karachi and Islamabad in approximately 22 hours, crossing 9 to 10 railway stations. The maximum speed of the train is 105 km/h with average 72 km/h (45 mph).

What is the fare?

The fares for the Green Line Express vary depending on the class of travel. Economy Class costs PKR 2,200 (approximately Rs 678 Indian Rupees), Berth-Economy costs PKR 2,300 (approximately Rs 709 Indian Rupees), and Business Class costs PKR 6,650 (approximately Rs 2,050 Indian Rupees). Compared to India's luxury trains like the Maharajas Express or Palace on Wheels, these fares seem reasonable, yet the Green Line Express still offers a luxurious travel experience in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India's luxury trains, like the Maharajas Express and Palace on Wheels, offer world-class amenities, including fine dining, luxurious accommodations, and sightseeing opportunities. These trains are priced accordingly, with fares ranging from tens of thousands to lakhs of rupees per person for a multi-day journey.