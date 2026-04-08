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Pakistan's mediation efforts to stop US-Iran War dictated by Washington? Details here

The phrase "Pakistan's PM" in the draft version of the tweet has raised concerns that the message may have been prepared by someone else, making it sound less authentic and more like a template

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 07:51 AM IST

Pakistan's mediation efforts to stop US-Iran War dictated by Washington? Details here
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A new controversy has sparked around Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after social media users flagged what appears to be an edited post on X, raising questions over how Pakistan is positioning itself in the Iran crisis. Sharif had urged Donald Trump to extend his deadline on Iran, calling for a diplomatic pause.

“To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks,” Sharif wrote, also urging Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as a goodwill gesture.”

But attention quickly shifted to the post’s edit history, which, according to widely shared screenshots, showed an earlier version labeled “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.” The apparent draft version also urged diplomatic progress in the Middle East conflict and called for extending measures linked to the Iran standoff — but its presence has triggered speculation about whether the message was pre-scripted.

The development has fuelled online debate, with some questioning whether Pakistan’s diplomatic messaging is being independently crafted or influenced externally.

Speculations and criticisms

One widely shared post claimed Sharif “seemingly forgot to remove what looks like a White House instruction,” pointing to the line “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X” in the earlier version. Another user on X questioned why the initial version of the tweet included draft notes, referred to the prime minister in English, and described him as “Pakistan’s PM.” The claims have not been independently confirmed, and there has been no official response from Islamabad or Washington on the matter.

Pakistan's role in the crisis

Pakistan has positioned itself as a go-between in the ongoing crisis, relaying proposals between Washington and Tehran. However, no breakthrough has been announced so far. Sharif’s original message stressed that diplomatic efforts were “progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully,” and called for a pause in hostilities to “allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war.”

As scrutiny grows over the edited post, the episode has added a new layer of controversy to Pakistan’s role in the high-stakes diplomatic push, even as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

Internet reaction

Usually, when you write a note to yourself, you say “Buy milk." You don’t say “Draft for the Household Manager: Buy Milk." By calling himself “Pakistan’s PM" in his own “draft," Shehbaz Sharif has either achieved a level of ego that requires speaking in titles, or more likely someone else was writing the instructions for him. It’s giving “Intern forgot to delete the template" energy. The timing is impeccable.

Trump threatens Iran and suddenly Pakistan appears as the “peaceful mediator" with a perfectly polished 10-point proposal and a plea for a deadline extension. The internet’s verdict? Trump isn’t just the President of the US; he’s the Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan’s social media. The “remote control" for Islamabad’s diplomacy seems to be plugged directly into a USB port in the White House

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