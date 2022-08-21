Pakistan's media regulatory authority bans live telecasts of ex-PM Imran Khan's speeches

Ex-PM Imran Khan

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned live talks by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for threatening an Islamabad police officer and a female magistrate. Imran's recorded speech would only be shown after an adequate delay mechanism to provide effective monitoring and editorial control.

Also, READ: Russia-Ukraine war: Ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, Zelensky warns of 'violent' attack by Moscow

According to Geo News, the former prime minister publicly criticised Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who accepted Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and warned that the case will also be filed against her.

The PTI held the demonstration in Islamabad to show their support for imprisoned politician Shahbaz Gill, who they claim was tortured "gruesomely" in in police custody.

He continued, claiming that Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and Rana Sanaullah would all be subject to legal action if a case could be filed against Gill. The "decisive moment" for the people of the nation has arrived, and the coalition government is attempting to intimidate them by torturing Gill, he claimed.

At the event, Khan referred to the Pakistani military as "neutrals" and asked his followers to side with the country rather than the "band of thieves," a reference to the coalition government.

He was also quite critical of the judicial system, calling it "biassed."

Political parties have petitioned the court to take action against Khan and his aides for threatening a female judge and bullying police personnel, but the Pakistan Army has yet to reply to Khan's remark.

Khan has also made it clear that he and his party would not work with or recognise Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's "imported administration."

(With inputs from ANI)