FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UK sizzles under record-breaking heatwave as 35°C scorches England, Wales; Amber alert issued; Here’s what it means

UK sizzles under record-breaking heatwave as 35°C scorches England, Wales

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt revises ration card eligibility: Annual income limit now Rs 2.5 lakh

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt hikes ration card income eligibility

‘We can’t ban people’: FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit breaks his silence on action against Ranveer Singh

‘We can’t ban people’: FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit breaks his silence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan’s major U-Turn: Punjab government halts decision to restore pre-partition Laxmi Chowk, Ram Gali names in Lahore; Here’s why

In a major U-turn, Pakistan’s Punjab government led by CM Maryam Nawaz has quietly backed down from its previous decision to restore pre-Partition ‘Hindu’ and British era names of roads and streets in Lahore. This comes after the government faced major backlash from influencers, vloggers and extremist elements, accusing authorities of reviving “non-Islamic” names.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 27, 2026, 06:56 AM IST

Pakistan’s major U-Turn: Punjab government halts decision to restore pre-partition Laxmi Chowk, Ram Gali names in Lahore; Here’s why
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major U-turn, Pakistan’s Punjab government led by CM Maryam Nawaz has quietly backed down from its previous decision to restore pre-Partition ‘Hindu’ and British era names of roads and streets in Lahore. This comes after the government faced major backlash from influencers, vloggers and extremist elements, accusing authorities of reviving “non-Islamic” names.

What was Pakistan previous decision?

Earlier, the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR), jointly presided over by PML-N President and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, gave approval to the restoration of original historical Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and colonial-era names in Lahore. Some proposed restorations included, Rehman Gali to Ram Gali, Islampura to Krishan Nagar, Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Road, Sunnat Nagar to Sant Nagar.

However, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt R Muhammad Ali Ijaz while talking to Pakistani media outlet Dawn on Monday, said, “No such decision has been taken as yet.”

Heavy criticism from “extremist elements” and vloggers on social media accusing the government of reviving “Hindu and Sikh” also led the government to halt their decision of restoring the names, as reported news agency PTI, citing an official source.

LHAR held meeting with historians, scholars

As per reports, LHAR recently held a gathering of scholars, historians, architects, urban planners, and other prominent persons and sought their suggestions on the "proposal" to restore the original names of roads, streets, and localities across Lahore.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that Lahore's historic identity constitutes an invaluable legacy, deserving thoughtful preservation for future generations. 

Roads and streets that were renamed in ‘islamic names’ by previous governments:-

  • Queen's Road (renamed as Fatima Jinnah Road)
  • Jail Road (Allama Iqbal Road)
  • Davies Road (Sir Aga Khan Road), 
  • Lawrence Road (Bagh-i-Jinnah Road), 
  • Empress Road (Shahrah-i-Abdul Hameed bin Badees)
  • Krishan Nagar (Islampura)
  • Santnagar (Sunnat Nagar), 
  • Dharampura (Mustafabad), 
  • Brandreth Road (Nistar Road), 
  • Temple Street (Hameed Nizami), 
  • Laxmi Chowk (Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk), 
  • Jain Mandir Road (Babri Masjid Chowk), 
  • Ram Gali (Rehman Gali), 
  • Kumharpura (Ghaziabad)
  • Outfall Road (Jilani Road).
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UK sizzles under record-breaking heatwave as 35°C scorches England, Wales; Amber alert issued; Here’s what it means
UK sizzles under record-breaking heatwave as 35°C scorches England, Wales
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt revises ration card eligibility: Annual income limit now Rs 2.5 lakh
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt hikes ration card income eligibility
‘We can’t ban people’: FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit breaks his silence on action against Ranveer Singh
‘We can’t ban people’: FWICE advisor Ashoke Pandit breaks his silence
Pakistan’s major U-Turn: Punjab government halts decision to restore pre-partition Laxmi Chowk, Ram Gali names in Lahore; Here’s why
Pakistan’s major U-Turn: Punjab government halts decision to restore pre…
Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan begins shooting for debut Malayalam film Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market: 'Growth comes from stepping into the unknown'
Babil Khan begins shooting for debut Malayalam film Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement