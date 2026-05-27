Pakistan’s major U-Turn: Punjab government halts decision to restore pre-partition Laxmi Chowk, Ram Gali names in Lahore; Here’s why

In a major U-turn, Pakistan’s Punjab government led by CM Maryam Nawaz has quietly backed down from its previous decision to restore pre-Partition ‘Hindu’ and British era names of roads and streets in Lahore. This comes after the government faced major backlash from influencers, vloggers and extremist elements, accusing authorities of reviving “non-Islamic” names.

In a major U-turn, Pakistan’s Punjab government led by CM Maryam Nawaz has quietly backed down from its previous decision to restore pre-Partition ‘Hindu’ and British era names of roads and streets in Lahore. This comes after the government faced major backlash from influencers, vloggers and extremist elements, accusing authorities of reviving “non-Islamic” names.

What was Pakistan previous decision?

Earlier, the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHR), jointly presided over by PML-N President and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, gave approval to the restoration of original historical Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and colonial-era names in Lahore. Some proposed restorations included, Rehman Gali to Ram Gali, Islampura to Krishan Nagar, Babri Masjid Chowk to Jain Mandir Road, Sunnat Nagar to Sant Nagar.

However, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt R Muhammad Ali Ijaz while talking to Pakistani media outlet Dawn on Monday, said, “No such decision has been taken as yet.”

Heavy criticism from “extremist elements” and vloggers on social media accusing the government of reviving “Hindu and Sikh” also led the government to halt their decision of restoring the names, as reported news agency PTI, citing an official source.

LHAR held meeting with historians, scholars

As per reports, LHAR recently held a gathering of scholars, historians, architects, urban planners, and other prominent persons and sought their suggestions on the "proposal" to restore the original names of roads, streets, and localities across Lahore.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that Lahore's historic identity constitutes an invaluable legacy, deserving thoughtful preservation for future generations.

Roads and streets that were renamed in ‘islamic names’ by previous governments :-