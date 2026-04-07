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Pakistan's Lockdown coincides with Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline, how may it impact masses?

Under the partial lockdown, the markets and malls will be shut at 8, restaurants at 10, and wedding halls at 10. Private home weddings are banned after 10, while schools have already been closed for a month, and only pharmacies stay open.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Pakistan's Lockdown coincides with Trump's Strait of Hormuz deadline, how may it impact masses?
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    In the wake of the global energy crisis, Pakistan has enforced a lockdown, closing all markets, marriage halls at 8 pm and 10 pm respectively across the country, except for Sindh, as reported by Dawn. The decision comes after a high-level meeting headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's Iran deadline for today at 8 pm amid the ongoing war. 

    During the meeting, the consultation process between the Centre and the Sindh government was underway regarding new timings for markets and marriage halls. However, the meeting agreed that shopping centres and markets would be closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s divisional headquarters at 9 pm.“The decision regarding early closure of shops and markets was taken with the consent of provincial governments,” said an official press release of the PM’s Office, quoting the prime minister as saying.

    Under the partial lockdown, the markets and malls will be shut at 8, restaurants at 10, and wedding halls at 10. Private home weddings are banned after 10, while schools have already been closed for a month, and only pharmacies stay open.

    Why is Sindh excluded from Pakistan's lockdown?

    Talking about the implementation of new austerity measures in Sindh, the prime minister said consultation with the stakeholders of the Sindh government is in progress, and he hopes that after completion of the consultation process, the Sindh chief minister will also agree to the decision. Meanwhile, the process of disbursement of fuel subsidies to motorcyclists, goods transport and public transport operators was underway through digital wallets, and more than 100,000 transactions had taken place by Monday, as mentioned in the meeting. PM Shehbaz expressed his gratitude to the chief ministers of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Balochistan, as well as the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, for supporting the Centre in implementing austerity measures unanimously. 

    Talking to Dawn, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said representatives of the business community had expressed mixed views on operating hours during the meeting with the chief minister.He said the provincial government would not take any decision against the interests of the business community, as they had played an effective role in the country’s economy. “No decision will be made without the consensus of the business community,” he said.

    How does Pakistan's lockdown impact the masses?

    Pakistan's economy is already vulnerable, with energy imports making up over 22% of its total import bill, and Strait of Hormuz disruption added to the inflation pushing bove 12%, exacerbating economic challenges for consumers and businesses.  With partial lockdown measures in place, largely small businesses and daily wage earners will suffer, as limited operating hours and weekend closures directly reduce income. With Petrol and diesel prices surging, the cost of living and transport for the masses has increased significantly. Several sectors. The government has reduced its own fuel quotas by 50% and implemented a four-day work week for government offices to manage the crisis. 

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