Pakistan’s Khwaja Asif claims Saudi Arabia will jointly fight 'aggressors' in case of war; Was he hinting at India?

After the defence pact signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Saudi Arabia has promised to defend Pakistan if India in case India declares war against the country. He likened the pact to Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

Will Saudi Arabia join Pakistan?

Speaking in an interview with Geo News, Khwaja Asif indirectly signalled a potential involvement of Saudi Arabian military forces in the war between India and Pakistan. He said that the Middle Eastern country would join Pakistan in case of any conflict with India. When asked about this, Asif answered, “Ji bilkul, isme koi shak nahi hai, (Yes of course, there is no doubt about it)” emphasising that the pact provides a joint defence framework. He also said that neither Pakistan nor Saudi Arabia has openly called any nation an aggressor, claiming that the “umbrella” deal is aimed at covering all acts of aggression.

“We have not named any country as the aggressor, nor has Saudi Arabia. This is simply an umbrella arrangement provided by both sides. In case of any aggression, from any country, it will be jointly addressed and defended. This is not an aggressive pact or a conventional defence arrangement.” He further told Geo News that the whole deal with Saudi Arabia is totally defensive, comparing the deal to NATO’s move. “If there is aggression, whether against Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, we will jointly defend against it," he said. In another statement to Reuters, Asif explained his deal again and said, "We have no intention of using this pact for any aggression... But if the parties are threatened, then obviously this arrangement will become operative."

He likened the pact to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which embodies the principle of 'collective defence,' that is to say, an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday night gave conflicting statements on whether the country's nuclear capability "will be made available" to Saudi Arabia under the new defence agreement signed between the two nations. But later changed his statement.

The agreement, formally titled the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, was signed earlier this week in Riyadh. It pledges joint defence in case either country is attacked and is being presented as a consolidation of decades-old security ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that other countries have also shown interest in similar strategic defence arrangements with Islamabad after the Saudi pact.