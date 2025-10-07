Pakistan's Jaffar Express attacked again near Sindh-Balochistan border, rescue ops underway; Baloch insurgents claim responsibility
WORLD
Over the past few months, the Jaffar Express has been targeted multiple times. So far, the full extent of the damage and casualties after Tuesday's explosion remains unclear.
On Tuesday, the Jaffar Express train was attacked near the Sindh–Balochistan border by Baloch insurgents while it was en route to Quetta. The explosion, as per initial reports, has left several people injured. After an explosive device detonated on the track, many coaches of the daily service derailed.
(This is a developing story)