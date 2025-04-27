The ISI was originally formed after Pakistan’s creation but became highly active during the 1980s when it worked closely with America’s CIA.

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s most secretive agency, continues to plot against India by supporting terrorism. Every year, ISI reportedly spends more than Rs 2000 crore to fund anti-India activities, including terror attacks.

The ISI’s budget comes from Pakistan’s defence budget, which in 2024-25 was about 1.8 trillion Pakistani rupees (around 6.5 billion USD). Around 15-20% of this amount is believed to be set aside for intelligence agencies like the ISI. Reports suggest that ISI alone gets between 200-300 billion Pakistani rupees (700-1000 million USD) annually. A large part of this money is used for their ‘Kashmir-Centric Strategic Operation,’ aimed at creating unrest in India.

According to several reports, the ISI spends about 150-200 million USD every year specifically for anti-India operations. They also have a separate fund of 70-80 million USD for a proxy war in Kashmir. Much of this funding comes from illegal activities like narcotics trade, arms smuggling, and donations from Pakistani supporters living abroad.

This money is used to maintain terror camps near the Line of Control (LoC), smuggle drugs and weapons, fund sleeper cells inside India, spread fake news on social media, and transfer money through hawala networks.

The ISI was originally formed after Pakistan’s creation but became highly active during the 1980s when it worked closely with America’s CIA to train Taliban and Al-Qaeda fighters against Soviet forces in Afghanistan. With this training and funding, ISI has become one of the most dangerous intelligence agencies in the world.

Today, ISI works as an extended arm of the Pakistan Army. Its officers come mainly from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The ISI continues to encourage terrorist groups against India and Afghanistan, with groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the Haqqani Network having strong links to it.