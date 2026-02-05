Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India

During his four-day visit, Banga was welcomed as a "son of the soil," with local authorities presenting him with original revenue records of his family's property.

Pakistan's warm reception for World Bank President Ajay Banga has highlighted the country's deep-seated reliance on external creditors to keep its economy afloat. Banga's high-profile visit, which included a tour of his ancestral home in Khushab district, Punjab, and official meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials, underscores the stark reality of Pakistan's financial dependence.

During his four-day visit, Banga was welcomed as a "son of the soil," with local authorities presenting him with original revenue records of his family's property. He also paid homage at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, appreciating developments around the Sikh shrine as part of a symbolic reconciliation with heritage sites across Pakistan. The visit was described as a message of peace and cultural connection, with Banga receiving replicas of a marble plaque and a model of the gurdwara in recognition of his family's historical contributions.

Debt and diplomacy

However, the pomp and ceremony surrounding Banga's visit contrasts sharply with Pakistan's public admission of economic weakness. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recently acknowledged that Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves had "almost doubled" only because borrowed funds were included.

"But you know that the one who goes to take a loan, his head is bowed," he said, expressing shame at having to beg for money. Pakistan's reliance on multilateral lenders is stark, with outstanding debt to the World Bank accounting for roughly 18% of its public external debt stock, nearly USD 130 billion by late 2025.

IMF and World Bank loans

Pakistan continues to depend on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, receiving about USD 1.2 billion as part of its ongoing support arrangement. The country must adhere to strict monetary and fiscal targets to unlock further funding. In December 2025, the World Bank approved the first USD 700 million tranche of a USD 1.35 billion support package under its Public Resources for Inclusive Development Multi-Phase Approach.

Cricket diplomacy

