Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed on China's genocide of Uyghurs as Imran 'stands with Beijing's version'

Despite the overwhelming evidence of China's genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Pakistan has said it believes in Beijing's version.

The real face of Pakistan, which is trying to become a crusader against Islamophobia in the world by collaborating with Turkey, has again come to the fore. For the first time, Pakistan has openly said that no matter what the world says about the Uighur Muslims, it is with the Chinese government in this matter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who projects himself as the champion of Islam, has turned a blind eye to the Chinese atrocities against Muslim minorities because of Islamabad's "extreme proximity and relationship with Beijing".

According to the report of The Dawn, on the National Day of China on Thursday, Pakistan's PM Imran Khan gave an interview to Chinese journalists in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that there are conflicting reports in Western media and Chinese media about the treatment of Uyghurs Muslims in Xinjiang. Imran Khan clearly said that he accepts the stand of the Chinese government on the Uyghurs Muslims.

Exposing his hypocritical attitude on Islam, Imran Khan said, "Western media exaggerates the talk of atrocities on Uyghurs Muslims. But it does not comment on Kashmir. We have a very special relationship with China. That is why we consider the stand of the Chinese government to be correct rather than the rest of the world.

Xinjiang is a province in Communist China where an estimated two million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained since 2016. They are believed to have been placed in detention centres across Xinjiang.

Many former detainees allege they were subjected to attempted indoctrination, physical abuse and even sterilisation. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

When it comes to China's treatment of Muslims, Imran Khan has remained mum since he assumed the office as prime minister of Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)