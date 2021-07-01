Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed on China's genocide of Uyghurs as Imran 'stands with Beijing's version'

Headlines

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Ladakh: Nine Army soldiers lost their lives after vehicle falls into gorge

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from nasal deviated septum: What is the rare condition that makes him eat too fast

Meet man who works in Rs 1,17,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in food, beverage sector

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

10 morning drinks for weight loss

Jawan: Here's how much SRK, Deepika, Nayanthara charged for movie

10 life-changing lessons from Buddha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

HomeWorld

World

Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed on China's genocide of Uyghurs as Imran 'stands with Beijing's version'

Despite the overwhelming evidence of China's genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Pakistan has said it believes in Beijing's version.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 01, 2021, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The real face of Pakistan, which is trying to become a crusader against Islamophobia in the world by collaborating with Turkey, has again come to the fore. For the first time, Pakistan has openly said that no matter what the world says about the Uighur Muslims, it is with the Chinese government in this matter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who projects himself as the champion of Islam, has turned a blind eye to the Chinese atrocities against Muslim minorities because of Islamabad's "extreme proximity and relationship with Beijing".

Despite the overwhelming evidence of China's genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Pakistan has said it believes in Beijing's version regarding the treatment of minorities in the region.

According to the report of The Dawn, on the National Day of China on Thursday, Pakistan's PM Imran Khan gave an interview to Chinese journalists in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that there are conflicting reports in Western media and Chinese media about the treatment of Uyghurs Muslims in Xinjiang. Imran Khan clearly said that he accepts the stand of the Chinese government on the Uyghurs Muslims.

Exposing his hypocritical attitude on Islam, Imran Khan said, "Western media exaggerates the talk of atrocities on Uyghurs Muslims. But it does not comment on Kashmir. We have a very special relationship with China. That is why we consider the stand of the Chinese government to be correct rather than the rest of the world.

Xinjiang is a province in Communist China where an estimated two million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained since 2016. They are believed to have been placed in detention centres across Xinjiang.

Many former detainees allege they were subjected to attempted indoctrination, physical abuse and even sterilisation. However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

When it comes to China's treatment of Muslims, Imran Khan has remained mum since he assumed the office as prime minister of Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When Ratan Tata confronted a dangerous gangster who later tried to kill him, billionaire does not regret his decision

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah surprises India batters with toe crushers and nasty bouncers ahead of Ireland series

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Ghoomer: Harsha Bhogle heaps praise on Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE