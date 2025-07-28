Pakistan's friend Turkey unveils deadly bomb, is more destructive than..., it can be dropped from...

With a highly destructive capability, it has quickly drawn attention from defense experts and global powers alike.

Turkey has unveiled its latest weapon, the GAZAP bomb, a new and powerful addition to its growing military arsenal. Revealed at the IDEF 2025 International Defence Industry Fair, the bomb’s name, “GAZAP,” means “Wrath.” With a highly destructive capability, it has quickly drawn attention from defense experts and global powers alike.

Weighing nearly 970 kilograms (about 2,000 pounds), the GAZAP bomb releases 10,000 deadly fragments upon explosion. These fragments are split into 10 different types of shrapnel, making the bomb far more lethal than conventional ones. According to Turkish sources, it can be dropped from F-16 fighter jets and causes a much higher damage radius compared to traditional bombs like the American MK-84.

GAZAP’s advanced fragmentation technology allows it to disperse over 10 lethal fragments per meter, significantly more than older bombs which averaged around 3 fragments per meter. This means greater coverage, more destruction, and increased effectiveness on the battlefield.

While both GAZAP and MK-84 bombs are built on similar platforms, GAZAP surpasses the American version in several aspects including explosive power, fragmentation density, and the area of impact. Experts suggest this gives Turkey an upper hand in modern, high-impact warfare.

India and Turkey share complex diplomatic ties. While trade and cultural exchange continue, Turkey’s support for Pakistan and its stance on Kashmir have created tensions with India. Turkey’s strong defence partnership with Pakistan, including drones, could take a new turn if weapons like GAZAP are exported.

If Pakistan acquires the GAZAP bomb, it could shift the strategic military balance in South Asia. India may face increased security challenges, especially given the long-standing border disputes and political differences with Pakistan.