Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a group of 10 legal experts to start working on a new constitution for Turkey. The announcement comes at a time when many are questioning whether this is an attempt by Erdogan to remain in power beyond his current term. Speaking to reporters, Erdogan explained the need for a new constitution, calling the current one "outdated" and influenced by the military coup of 1980. He stressed that the new constitution is meant to serve the country, not himself. "We want the new constitution not for ourselves, but for our country. I have no interest in being re-elected or running for office again," Erdogan said.

Despite his statement, critics believe otherwise. According to the current Turkish constitution, a president can serve two five-year terms. Erdogan’s term is set to end in 2028, and he cannot run again unless an early election is called or the constitution is changed. Many believe this move is a way for him to clear the path for another term in office.

Erdogan has been in power since 2003 and has faced growing criticism in recent years. His approval ratings have dropped, and opinion polls show him trailing behind potential rivals. In January, he hinted that he might run for president again, raising doubts about his latest claim of having no interest in re-election.

Adding to the tension, the detention of Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in March 2025 sparked nationwide protests. Critics accuse Erdogan of suppressing political opposition and silencing dissent.

Erdogan addressed his party members on Tuesday and confirmed the beginning of the new constitution process. “As of yesterday, I have assigned 10 legal experts to begin their work. For 23 years, we have shown our desire to build a new, civilian, and free constitution to support democracy,” he said.

However, Erdogan’s ruling party does not have enough seats in parliament to pass constitutional changes on its own. This means he would need support from other parties or public approval through a referendum.

Whether this move is about reform or power remains unclear, but it has definitely triggered a heated political debate in Turkey.