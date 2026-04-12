Pakistan's first statement after US-Iran Islamabad talks collapse; Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says, 'uphold ceasefire commitment'

Following Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran that ended 'without an agreement', Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged Iran and the US to uphold to ceasefire commitment.

Following Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran that ended 'without an agreement', Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged Iran and the US to uphold to ceasefire commitment. He also said that Pakistan will continue to facilitate another round of dialogue between US and Iran, as a 'mediator' in the 'days to come.'

Pakistan deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said, “It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire,” according to a statement released by his office.

Dar stated that Pakistan has helped mediate several rounds of “intense and constructive” discussions over the past 24 hours. 'I, along with the Defence Forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Sim Munir, helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning,' he said.

He also expressed “gratitude” to both sides for “appreciating Pakistan’s efforts to help achieve a ceasefire”, adding that he hopes that both parties continue with a “positive spirit to achieve durable peace”.

"Let me begin by expressing my deep gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America for responding to the call made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for an immediate ceasefire in the region as well as for accepting Prime Minister's invitation for holding peace talks in Islamabad," he said.

“We hope that the two sides will continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond," he added.