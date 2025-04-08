Pakistan’s fastest train is pretty impressive with few of its specifications but still, it lags behind India’s many fastest trains. India’s Vande Bharat Express’s speed is 180 km/hr. The Karakoram Express covers 1,241 kilometres.

Pakistan’s fastest train is pretty impressive with few of its specifications but still, it lags behind India’s many fastest trains. India has one of the world's largest public transportation networks that runs more than 12,000 trains everyday. India’s Vande Bharat Express’s speed is 180 km/hr while other fastest trains like Tejas Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani, Durronto have speeds of over 130 km/hr. Pakistan's fastest passenger train is Karakoram Express.

All about Pakistan's fastest passenger train

The Karakoram Express has a reputation of being Pakistan’s fastest passenger train which runs between the crucial port city of Karachi and the historic Lahore. It covers 1,241 kilometres and completes the journey in around 17 hours and 45 minutes.

Its operation is mainly limited to the Karachi–Peshawar Main Line (ML-1) but also operates between Khanewal–Wazirabad and Shahdara Bagh–Sangla Hill lines to aid in its journey. This network offers a comfortable ride and smooth connectivity to major urban and rural areas, making it a viable railway option.

It is named after the spectacular Karakoram Mountain range that lies in northern Pakistan. The Karakoram Express was launched on August 14, 2002, on Pakistan’s Independence Day under the then President Pervez Musharraf. The project was part of Railway’s expansion and modernisation. Along with it major trains like the Karachi Express, Tezgam, and Shalimar Express were also upgraded.