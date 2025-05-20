Chinese air defence systems have been proven ineffective against Indian missiles. China had compared its HQ-9B and HQ-16 air defense systems to the American Patriot missile defense system, but they failed to counter Indian SCALP stealth cruise missiles and Hammer glide bombs.

India's Operation Sindoor has caused significant damage in Pakistan. Indian missile and drone strikes have rendered Chinese weapons in Pakistan unusable. The attacks have revealed vulnerabilities in Pakistan's air defence and infrastructure. The Pakistani army heavily relies on Chinese weapons, including its air defence systems, missiles, and drones, which have been completely ineffective. India has selectively targeted and destroyed Chinese air defense and missile systems, showcasing the poor quality and unreliability of Chinese weaponry.

Experts suggest that Pakistani fighter aircraft depend on pre-programmed flight paths, while Indian aircraft possess superior technology. Consequently, Pakistan's Chinese weapons have been unable to counter the trajectories of Indian weapons effectively. China does not provide Pakistan with its most advanced technology, leading to the obsolescence of many Pakistani systems. In contrast, India utilizes weapons from Russia, the United States, and Israel, which are much more advanced. For instance, the Barak-8 missile, developed jointly by India and Israel, successfully intercepted the Pakistani Fateh-1 missile mid-air.

China has supplied Pakistan with downgraded weapon systems. For example, the HQ-9P has a range of 125 km, while China's domestic HQ-9B has a range of 250-300 km. An LY-80 radar system in Gujranwala was destroyed by India's Harop loitering munition due to poor mobility and counter-drone capabilities.

The KLJ-7A AESA radar of the JF-17 fighter jet has a smaller aperture than India's Rafale RBE2-AA radar, reducing detection range and tracking accuracy. Moreover, its fuel capacity is low, necessitating frequent refueling. The PL-15 air-to-air missiles provided to Pakistan have a range of approximately 145 kilometers, whereas the Chinese PL-15 has a range of 200 to 300 kilometers.