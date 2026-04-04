Pakistan's economic woes worsen, staring at bankruptcy it has to repay USD 3.5 billion loan to UAE

Pakistan will repay USD 3.5 billion to the UAE by month-end to maintain 'national dignity,' despite pressure on foreign reserves.

Upset with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's tilt towards Tehran in the ongoing US-Iran War, the UAE has not only refused to attend the proposed talks with Washington in Islamabad, but it has also tightened the economic screw on Shahbaz Sharif. It has asked Pakistan to repay the short-term soft loan given to cope with the financial emergency.

The UAE is frustrated over Islamabad's soft approach towards Saudi Arabia and wants to teach it a lesson. It has come at a time when Pakistan is under immense economic woes with falling remittances from the Middle East countries and rising energy bills. Abu Dhabi has complicated the issue at a time when the South Asian Muslim country is trying to find more money. Asim Munir and Shahbaz Sharif must admit: there is no free lunch in international politics.

Pakistan has decided to repay USD 3.5 billion in debt to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before the end of the month, according to a senior Pakistani official, as reported by Dawn. The official described the move as a step to preserve 'national dignity,' despite the anticipated strain on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The funds were originally provided in 2019 through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to support Pakistan’s balance of payments. Abu Dhabi reportedly requested the immediate return of the money, prompting Islamabad to prioritise repayment over short-term financial considerations.

Impact on Foreign Reserves

Pakistan is currently under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which requires the country to secure approximately USD 12.5 billion in rollover financing from key partners, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, to maintain reserve levels and meet external obligations.

According to recent data cited by Dawn, Pakistan’s central bank reserves stand at roughly USD 16.3 billion. The repayment of USD 3.5 billion could reduce reserves by nearly 18 percent, significantly weakening the country’s external buffer and limiting import cover.

Officials acknowledged that this repayment would tighten reserves but emphasised that evolving bilateral considerations and the UAE’s demand necessitated swift settlement. Economic analysts have warned that this decision may put additional pressure on Pakistan’s currency and complicate compliance with IMF programme requirements if not offset by new inflows. The government has not announced any immediate replacement financing.

Government Response and Monitoring

Pakistan’s Finance Ministry stated on X that it is 'continuously monitoring and managing Pakistan's external flows to ensure stable foreign exchange reserves.' Officials reassured that steps are being taken to manage the impact on the economy while maintaining obligations to international partners.

Legislative Disruption Amid Fuel Price Hike

Meanwhile, the National Assembly of Pakistan was unable to address its extensive 90-point agenda as opposition lawmakers protested a massive surge in fuel prices. Petrol prices rose by 43 percent to PKR 458.4 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) increased 55 percent to PKR 520.35 per litre.

The government attributed the price hike to global fuel market pressures stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict. The protest forced Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah to adjourn the session without completing scheduled business, including question hours, a notice on solar net metering, and several legislative bills.

The combination of external debt repayment and domestic unrest highlights Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges as it navigates financial obligations while managing public discontent over rising living costs.