Pakistan's dual character exposed again, Imran govt holding meetings to help Taliban

Pakistan, a haven of terrorism, is continuously working to help the Taliban, but it is not behind in lying about it on the international stage. Now, something has happened in Pakistan which has brought its double character to the fore. According to the reports published in the Pakistani media, Pakistan has admitted to helping the Taliban government. Not only this, but it is also being said that due to the lack of international recognition to the Taliban government, Pakistan is unable to provide technical, financial and specialist support to Afghanistan.

According to a news published in Dawn newspaper, in a meeting chaired by Economic Affairs Minister Umar Ayub Khan on Tuesday, various options for supporting the Taliban government were considered. The meeting took place amid reports that Afghanistan is facing a serious food crisis.

Pakistan called a meeting to discuss economic cooperation with Afghanistan. National Food Security and Research Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, National Security Advisor Mueed Yusuf, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Raza Bakir, Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying that the meeting was told that the major challenge for the Taliban government was to fill the posts that were left vacant by the departure of a large number of technical and financial experts immediately after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Essential services like electricity, medical and financial facilities are not functioning smoothly due to lack of experts in major institutions, especially technical and financial institutions.

“To save the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people, there is an urgent need for technical and financial support on humanitarian grounds,” Ayyub said.