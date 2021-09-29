Pakistan's dual character exposed again, Imran govt holding meetings to help Taliban

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Rohit Sharma finally reveals the reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from India's T20Is

Abhishek Bachchan wants mom Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai to do more films: 'There is so much more to...'

'Doesn't behove him to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is on fire:' Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi

Independence Day 2023: Role of Khadi from freedom struggle to sustainable fashion choice

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Rohit Sharma finally reveals the reason behind his and Virat Kohli's absence from India's T20Is

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

AI reimagines Malayalam superstars as Ken in Barbie

Must try street foods when visiting Mumbai

Orange foods everyone must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Gadar 2 Public Review: Fans Hail Return Of Sunny Deol As Tara Singh; Theatre Screams Massive Hit

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Meet Mahavatar Babaji, superstar Rajinikanth's spiritual guru who 'resides' in remote Himalayan regions

Aakhri Sach trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia leads crime investigation thriller based on Burari deaths

HomeWorld

World

Pakistan's dual character exposed again, Imran govt holding meetings to help Taliban

Due to the lack of international recognition to the Taliban government, Pak is unable to provide technical, financial and specialist support to it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2021, 04:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan, a haven of terrorism, is continuously working to help the Taliban, but it is not behind in lying about it on the international stage. Now, something has happened in Pakistan which has brought its double character to the fore. According to the reports published in the Pakistani media, Pakistan has admitted to helping the Taliban government. Not only this, but it is also being said that due to the lack of international recognition to the Taliban government, Pakistan is unable to provide technical, financial and specialist support to Afghanistan.

According to a news published in Dawn newspaper, in a meeting chaired by Economic Affairs Minister Umar Ayub Khan on Tuesday, various options for supporting the Taliban government were considered. The meeting took place amid reports that Afghanistan is facing a serious food crisis.

Pakistan called a meeting to discuss economic cooperation with Afghanistan. National Food Security and Research Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, National Security Advisor Mueed Yusuf, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Raza Bakir, Chairman of Water and Power Development Authority retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying that the meeting was told that the major challenge for the Taliban government was to fill the posts that were left vacant by the departure of a large number of technical and financial experts immediately after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Essential services like electricity, medical and financial facilities are not functioning smoothly due to lack of experts in major institutions, especially technical and financial institutions.

“To save the lives and livelihoods of the Afghan people, there is an urgent need for technical and financial support on humanitarian grounds,” Ayyub said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at annual meeting of Rs 17 trillion firm

Independence Day 2023: Five tricolour dishes to try on August 15

Proof of aliens? NASA spots mud cracks on Mars's surface similar to Earth indicating seasonal cycle

Meet Deepak Bhardwaj, got record-breaking scholarship, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, scholarship amount is...

Meet ex-IPS officer Basant Rath, who retired prematurely, registers himself as BJP activist online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE