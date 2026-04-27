Pakistan's double game exposed: Iranian lawmaker accuses it of aligning with US

The Iranian lawmaker accused Pakistan of lacking the credibility to mediate because it always considers Trump’s interests and avoids opposing US wishes.

As uncertainty looms, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has ramped up diplomacy, visiting Moscow next after his stop in Islamabad, as Tehran tries to keep negotiation momentum alive. Amid this, an Iranian lawmaker has raised concerns about Pakistan’s suitability as a mediator in regional negotiations, citing concerns about neutrality. Ebrahim Rezaei, who represents Dashtestan and serves as spokesperson for Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said that while Pakistan is a good friend and neighbour, it lacks the credibility to act as an intermediary because it tends to align with US interests.

Iran says Pakistan lacks credibility as mediator

Rezaei accused Pakistan of lacking the credibility to mediate because it always considers Trump’s interests and avoids opposing US wishes. They pointed out that Pakistan won’t tell the world that the US initially accepted Pakistan’s proposal, then reversed its position, nor that the US failed to honour commitments on Lebanon or blocked assets. A mediator, they stressed, should be impartial and not consistently lean toward one side.

"Pakistan is a good friend and neighbour of ours, but it is not a suitable intermediary for negotiations and lacks the necessary credibility for mediation. They always take Trump's interests into account and do not say a word against the Americans' wishes. For example, they are unwilling to tell the world that America first accepted Pakistan's proposal but then went back on its word. They do not say that the Americans had commitments regarding Lebanon or the blocked assets, but failed to fulfil them. A mediator must be impartial, not always leaning to one side," he wrote on X.

His statement came as Iran's FM Araghchi departed for Russia late on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Pakistan amid Islamabad's efforts to broker a peace deal between the United States and Tehran. The visit comes as part of intensified diplomatic outreach by Iran, with Araghchi expected to hold talks with senior Russian officials on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, reported ISNA. His Moscow visit follows a series of engagements across West Asia aimed at sustaining dialogue amid escalating tensions following the US-Israel attack on Iran.

US-Iran talks: what we know so far

So far, Iran has declined to meet US negotiators in Islamabad, insisting any engagement remain indirect. Araghchi stated that Iran had shared a "workable framework to permanently end the war" and questioned Washington's commitment to diplomacy. "Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy," he said. US President Donald Trump said Tehran can initiate contact directly if it wants to negotiate, adding that Iran could call the US on secure lines to reopen dialogue. Meanwhile, Trump extended the Iran ceasefire indefinitely at Pakistan’s request to give Iran time to draft a unified proposal to end the war. Ceasefire is holding but fragile.