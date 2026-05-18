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Pakistan's double game exposed: Hosts Iran peace talks, sends 8,000 soldiers, jets to Saudi Arabia to fight Tehran

Pakistan’s military and foreign ministry, along with Saudi Arabia’s government media office, did not reply to requests for comment on the deployment.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : May 18, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

Pakistan's double game exposed: Hosts Iran peace talks, sends 8,000 soldiers, jets to Saudi Arabia to fight Tehran
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Under a mutual defence pact, Pakistan has stationed 8,000 troops, a fighter jet squadron, and an air defence system in Saudi Arabia, top military sources in Pakistan told Reuters on Monday.  

The move deepens military ties with Riyadh while Islamabad acts as the key mediator in the US-Iran conflict.  

Three security officials and two government sources confirmed the deployment, calling it a significant, combat-ready force meant to back Saudi Arabia’s military in case of further attacks on the kingdom.

No comment from Islamabad, Riyadh on Pakistan troop move

Pakistan’s military and foreign ministry, along with Saudi Arabia’s government media office, did not reply to requests for comment on the deployment. 

The defence pact, signed last year, remains confidential in full. Both countries have stated it obligates mutual defence if either is attacked. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has previously suggested the deal extends Pakistan’s nuclear umbrella to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan's military force deployement

Sources say Pakistan sent a complete squadron of about 16 aircraft, mainly JF-17 fighters co-produced with China, to Saudi Arabia in early April. Two security officials added that Pakistan also dispatched two squadrons of drones.  

All five sources reported that roughly 8,000 troops are part of the deployment, with a commitment to send additional forces if required, along with a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system. They said the equipment is operated by Pakistani staff and funded by Saudi Arabia.

According to two security officials who reviewed bilateral exchanges and deployment documents, the military and air force personnel sent during the Iran conflict will mainly handle advisory and training duties. 

The three security officials added that this deployment supplements thousands of Pakistani troops already in combat roles in the kingdom under earlier agreements.

Pakistan pact opens door for 80,000 troops in Saudi

A government source who reviewed the confidential defence pact said it allows for as many as 80,000 Pakistani troops to be stationed in Saudi Arabia to help Saudi forces secure the kingdom’s borders. 

Two security officials said the deal also covers Pakistani warship deployments, though Reuters could not confirm if any had arrived in Saudi Arabia. 

Given the mix of combat aircraft, air defences, and thousands of troops, the sources said Pakistan’s deployment goes well beyond a symbolic or advisory role.

 

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