Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave very careful and opposing statements in which he called China as Pakistan's “great friend and brother” but also revealed that the CPEC was the last opportunity to benefit from Chinese expertise and investment, reported PTI. In a latest high-level meeting, which the Pak PM was heading, he slammed ministries and divisions for causing delays in executing over USD 8 billion worth of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) 2 projects and warned them of taking stringent actions, reported the Express Tribune newspaper.
The prime minister said that though the Pakistan-China B2B Conference was a massive success, the specific ministries must follow the signed agreements carefully to confirm them into binding joint venture contracts, ensuring that Chinese investment does not go in vain.
Sharif said that no apathy or unnecessary delay would be ignored, and unlike what was done in the past, no project should be delayed. He explained that China gave its nod to launch the CPEC 2.0 programme, which would focus on agriculture, Special Economic Zones, investment in mines and minerals, and the upgradation of the Karakoram Highway.
Shahbaz Sharif also cautioned that while China remained Pakistan's “great friend and brother”, this was the last opportunity to benefit from Chinese expertise and investment. In this context, he requested all ministries to work diligently to ensure completion, emphasising that the government has the responsibility to provide for the people and is accountable for results. “History will never forgive us if we fail to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.
The prime minister also highlighted his recent visit to China, where he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin and met President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other world leaders.
He commended officials for their role in organising the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing on September 4, where MOUs worth USD 8.5 billion were signed.