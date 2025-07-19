Pakistan's Deputy PM's SHOCKING reaction after US designates TRF as terrorist organisation, says, 'Show us proof...'

A day after the United States designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organisation, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar openly defended it during a speech at the Pakistani Parliament.

A day after the United States designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a foreign terrorist organisation, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar openly defended it during a speech at the Pakistani Parliament. The TRF is responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

"We opposed the mention of TRF in the UNSC statement. I got calls from global capitals, but Pakistan will not accept," Dar said, adding, "TRF was deleted, and Pakistan prevailed." Asking for "proof that they carried out the attack", Dar added, "We don't consider TRF illegal. Show us proof they carried out the Pahalgam attack. Show ownership by TRF. We won't accept the allegation, and TRF had to be deleted from the UN press release." Notably, the TRF itself had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

TRF designated as terrorist organisation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that the Department of State is designating the TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). "Today, the Department of State is adding The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). TRF, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks conducted by LeT. TRF has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against Indian security forces, including most recently in 2024," the statement read.

Rubio highlighted that the move underscores the President Trump-led administration's commitment to countering terrorism.

Pahalgam attack

As many as 26 people, including one local, were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Following the deadly attack-- one of the worst in history -- The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the same.

In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Islamabad, in a desperate attempt to hit back, directed attacks towards Indian bordering states, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The conflict lasted for three days, ending with a ceasefire on May 10.