Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India successfully test-fires Agni 5: All you need to know about intermediate-range ballistic missile

Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Their Lives-to Mobile Gaming

ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from latest ODI rankings

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen cleaning water, WATCH

Rupali Ganguly criticises attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, prays for her speedy recovery: 'Strict action must be...'

Ahead of Border 2 release, watch these patriotic Sunny Deol movies: From Gadar to Indian

Rapido fined Rs 1000000, directed to refund money to customers, take down advertisements due to..., CCPA says, 'calculated to...'

Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects Islamic State as terror tool to counter Taliban, how will it impact India?

Noida School Holiday: Schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed on August 21, here's why

'We are fine if....': Wasim Akram's blunt take on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Their Lives-to Mobile Gaming

Trapped in the Game: How India’s Youth Are Losing Time, Sleep and Sometimes Thei

ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from latest ODI rankings

ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from ODI

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen cleaning water, WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeWorld

WORLD

Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects Islamic State as terror tool to counter Taliban, how will it impact India?

In an attempt to push the Taliban into a corner for disputes over the Durand Line and the alleged shielding of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamabad has chosen the Islamic State (IS) as its latest terror tool.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Pakistan's dangerous game! ISI selects Islamic State as terror tool to counter Taliban, how will it impact India?
Islamic State (Representative Image)

TRENDING NOW

By indulging in the dangerous game of propping up the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in Afghanistan, Pakistan is pushing South Asia to the edge. In an attempt to push the Taliban into a corner for disputes over the Durand Line and the alleged shielding of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamabad has chosen the Islamic State (IS) as its latest terror tool. It has come as a boon for the AQIS, which has been without a major ally in the region and hence has failed to make the kind of impact it would have wanted to. Such an alliance would bolster the outfit, and it could become stronger.

Why are ISKP and Taliban at loggerheads?

Before the ISKP was formed, the founder of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had made an offer to the Taliban asking the group to join hands with it. Baghdadi was of the view that the Taliban and the Islamic State should join hands in a bid to establish the Islamic Caliphate. The Taliban, however, did not agree to this offer and felt that it could not play second fiddle to the Islamic State. Moreover, with a US withdrawal in sight, the Taliban wanted to rule the country and did not want any foreign outfit on its soil. Since then, the two groups have been at loggerheads, and their men fight each other quite regularly.

 

(ISKP terrorists)

Dangerous game of ISI

With the TTP upping the ante against the Pakistan establishment and the army facing severe losses, the ISI came up with a plan to overcome this problem. With the relations with the Taliban going down, the ISI backed the ISKP. For the ISKP, this was an acceptable offer since it felt that with the backing of Pakistan, it could make inroads in Afghanistan. The ISI, on the other hand, expected the ISKP to keep both the TTP and Taliban engaged so that the heat on the Pakistan army would come down. In doing so, the ISI played an immensely dangerous game, and a new grouping of terror outfits is in the offing.

(TTP terrorsts in Pakistan.)


The TTP too needs more alliances, and according to Intelligence officials, the outfit has been in talks with Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS). Al Qaeda is a known backer of the Taliban and would never hurt its interests in Afghanistan. The AQIS, set up in 2014, has not had much of an impact in the region. An alliance with the TTP would bode well for the organisation. The TTP could well become an umbrella group for other terror organisations, and this has raised the possibility of an alliance with the AQIS.

Can TTP, AQIS join hands?

If the TTP and AQIS do come together, it would be a stronger grouping. However, the problem is that this is not just a dangerous merger in the context of Pakistan's security. The AQIS has more interests in India and Bangladesh, and in the long run, such a merger will impact the security of the entire region. The major worry would be the security situation in Bangladesh. The border is already tense with several terror groups trying to set up modules in India. Most of these terror groups back Al Qaeda. While the Islamic State, too, has the support of some groups in Bangladesh, the support base for Al Qaeda is much larger.

 

Al Qaeda eyes Bangladesh?

Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, Al Qaeda was quick to react. It released a 12-page statement on its official media outlet, Al-Sahab, backing the movement that led to a change in regime. The Emir of the AQIS Usama Mahmood wrote, "This is not an ordinary incident that the Muslims of Bengal have today risen in the form of a storm of hate and anger against the faction that had become a symbol of atrocities and conflicts thrust upon Bangladesh, that was exploiting the Muslims of Bangladesh by making them the slave of the polytheist Hindus, and by whose hands the followers of the religion [of Islam] endured crimes and subjugation."  


These remarks by the Emir make it amply clear that the primary target is India, as it is a Hindu-majority country. With the AQIS making its intentions clear, the security headache would be the possible alliance with the TTP.

(With inputs from IANS.)

FAQs

Q1: Why has Pakistan chosen ISKP as its tool?

Ans: In an attempt to push the Taliban into a corner for disputes over the Durand Line and the alleged shielding of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamabad has chosen the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) as its latest terror tool.

Q2: Can AQIS join hands with TTP?

Ans: The AQIS, set up in 2014, has not had much of an impact in the region. An alliance with the TTP would bode well for the organisation. The TTP could well become an umbrella group for other terror organisations, and this has raised the possibility of an alliance with the AQIS.

 

(Afghanistan's Taliban members)

Summary

With the TTP upping the ante against the Pakistan establishment and the army facing severe losses, the ISI came up with a plan to overcome this problem. With the relations with the Taliban going down, the ISI backed the ISKP. For the ISKP, this was an acceptable offer since it felt that with the backing of Pakistan, it could make inroads in Afghanistan. The ISI, on the other hand, expected the ISKP to keep both the TTP and Taliban engaged so that the heat on the Pakistan army would come down.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe fo
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
Must-visit these 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE