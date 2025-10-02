Pakistan's crackdown in PoJK raised at UNHRC amid violent protests: 'Deepening humanitarian crisis'

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
WORLD
The matter of Pakistan's increasing crackdown in Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was raised at the UN Human Rights Council, after large-scale violent protests in the region over the past few days came to light. The demonstrations, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) over its unaddressed demands, turned into chaos as rival groups staged protests, with each alleging the other of triggering violence. What began as a peaceful agitation turned into a violent demonstration, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring over 22 others.
The JKPAAC has issued a 38-point charter of demands, including abolishing 12 reserved seats for Kashmiri refugees and rolling back "privileges of the elite", The News reported.
At the 60th UNHRC session in Geneva, Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), appealed to the United Nations and the global community to act against Pakistan's rising crackdown in the region as he raised the issue of a deepening humanitarian crisis.
Referring to the September 29 shutdown and wheel-jam strike called by the Joint Awami Action Committee, Khan highlighted that it showed increasing local anger over deprivation and exploitation of the people belonging to the region. He also accused Pakistan of crushing a peaceful protest by imposing a phone and internet blackout.
Khan pointed out that over three million Kashmiris in PoJK remain under siege and two million abroad have lost contact with their families. He described the blackout as a "deliberate attempt to silence dissent and isolate people during a critical phase of resistance."
ALSO READ | Pakistani senator MOCKS Asim Munir for presenting rare earth minerals to Trump, says, 'What a joke...'
With inputs from ANI, PTI