Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former foreign minister, went stumped by a journalist's question at a media interaction at UN headquarters.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former foreign minister, went stumped by a journalist's question at a media interaction at UN headquarters. After the PPP leader alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack was being "used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India", veteran journalist Ahmed Fathi referred to Muslim Indian military officers who were a vital part of centre's media brieings after Operation Sindoor.

Bhutto, who had no answer to the question, went on to make baseless allegations against India. After the Pak's leader's claim of "demonising Muslims in India", Ahmed Fathi asked, "Sir, I have watched the briefings on both sides and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting briefings on the Indian side."

The reference was clear -- Colonel Sofia Quraishi -- who was a part of government briefings after Operation Sindoor and emerged as an inspiration for the Indian youth.

Bhutto responded, "Well, as far as the operation is concerned, you are absolutely right." To this, Ahmed Fathi said, "Okay." However, before he could ask his next question, Bhutto interrupted and continued making baseless claims against India.

In a copycat move after India's global outreach programme, Pakistan too sent delegations abroad to engage with world leaders following its recent conflict with New Delhi. Bilawal Bhutto is leading one of such delegations.

"ISI, RAW need to sit together"

Addressing the media briefings at UN headquarters, Bilawal Bhutto called for cooperation between the intelligence agencies of India and Pakistan to reduce terrorism. "I am completely confident that if ISI and RAW were ready to sit down and work together to fight these forces, we would see a significant decrease in terrorism in both India and Pakistan,” Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said while speaking at a press conference at UN headquarters, as quoted by The Dawn.

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation from India led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Washington DC to engage with the leaders and policymakers for over the next two days.