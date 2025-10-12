Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'

A day after India and Afghanistan issued a joint statement as a step towards enhancing bilateral ties and increasing cooperation, Pakistan expressed "strong reservations" to some elements of the statement, and to remarks made by Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

A day after India and Afghanistan issued a joint statement as a step towards enhancing bilateral ties and increasing cooperation, Pakistan expressed "strong reservations" to some elements of the statement, and to remarks made by Taliban-led Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his first-ever visit to India.

Referring to the mention of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India in the joint statement, the Pakistan foreign ministry claimed it to be a "clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions", adding that the "reservations" were conveyed to the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan).

In the October 10 statement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had thanked his Afghan counterpart for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. "Both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries. They underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region".

Apart from the statement, Pakistan also criticised Afghan minister Muttaqi's remarks, particularly his assertion that terrorism is an internal issue of Pakistan." Claiming that it had shared details of terror elements operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan, the Pak foreign ministry said, "It was emphasised that by deflecting the responsibility of controlling terrorism towards Pakistan cannot absolve the interim Afghan government of ensuring peace and stability in the region and beyond".

Afghanistan's Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with EAM S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, October 10. Notably, this was the first high-level diplomatic engagement between India and the Taliban regime since it assumed power in 2021.

Assuring India of Kabul's stance, Afghanistan said it looks at India as a "close friend". "In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. We want relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people ties. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism to strengthen our relations," Muttaqi said during the meeting.

He also assured that Afghanistan would not allow any group to use its territory against other countries. "I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase the understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges... We will not allow any group to use our territory against others," he said.

