Pakistani Army Chief, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, on Saturday, i.e., June 28, claimed that India had made two unprovoked attacks, terming it a "troubling absence of strategic foresight."

Pakistani Army Chief, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, on Saturday, i.e., June 28, claimed that India had made two unprovoked attacks, terming it a "troubling absence of strategic foresight." Speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Munir accused India of "escalating regional tensions", vowing a decisive response to any future Indian aggression.

He further termed Pakistan as a "net regional stabiliser" and claimed that Islamabad had responded "resolutely" to "unprovoked" Indian military aggression. "Despite provocations, Pakistan displayed restraint and maturity, reaffirming its commitment to regional peace," he said.

Asim Munir claimed that as Pakistan was nearing the elimination of terrorism, India "deliberately created tension in the region". The Pakistani Army Chief once again brought up the issue of Kashmir, saying, "At such a time, we must remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers who are struggling against India’s illegal occupation. We stand Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people."

Earlier, days before the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Munir had termed Kashmir as Pakistan's 'jugular vein'. "Kashmir is our jugular vein; it will remain our jugular vein; we will not forget it," he had said.

In response to the Pahalgam attack that had claimed 26 innocent lives, India took several countermeasures against Pak, such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Moreover, in the early hours of May 7, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', successfully destroying nine terror camps operating in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pak-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Post this, a three-day military escalation followed which came to a halt with a ceasefire deal on May 10.